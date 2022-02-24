Gel insoles is your quick-fix to walk comfortably for long spells. See top picks

Do you often discard your footwear, because you don't feel comfortable walking or playing in them? Then it is time to use gel insoles inside your footwear. They are made of premium-quality material and allow one to walk around for long durations comfortably. They also come in handy in reducing pressure and foot pain of any kind. Whether you're suffering from calluses, corns plantar fasciitis or metatarsal pain, these gel insoles are useful in providing relief to a good extent. Some of them are made from a material that resists bacterial growth too. They absorb shock and are generally made of anti-slip material. Using them is super easy and they are reusable.

Amazon has many a range of options available on its platform. To bring you the best picks, we have prepared a list below. All listed products have an ergonomic design and are available in different sizes.



B07N2M1JQH

This pair of gel insoles is made from 100% pure platinum-cured silicone material and has an ergonomic and slim design. It helps provide relief from feet pain like plantar fasciitis, heel bone spur, calluses, corns and knee, ankle, heel, metatarsal pain. It is shock absorbing, resists bacterial growth, is anti-slip, anti-friction, non-toxic and odourless. Besides, it is available in varying sizes.





B09RV5MGQ2

This pair of gel insoles helps make you feel active and comfortable all day long. It is made from the blend of two gels which provide two different levels of firmness. It is anti-microbial in nature and is designed to provide enhanced cushioning and support. It can be used by both men and women and is available in varying sizes.



B09HC596XW

This pair of premium gel insoles provides cushioning support for heels and is made of anti-slip material. It helps in reducing foot pain by evenly distributing the pressure on the metatarsal pad, allowing you to be at ease through the day. Even if you're suffering from painful conditions like plantar fasciitis, flat feet, painful arches, shin splints etc, these gel insoles help in alleviating pain to a great extent.



B082XG33VZ

This pair of gel insoles is designed to provide you comfort and ease out any kind of foot-related pain. It effectively absorbs micro shocks and can be used by both men and women. It is available in different sizes.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.