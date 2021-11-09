General wellness tablets and drops go a long way in boosting immunity

If you live in a metro city, you would know the challenges - work pressure, long commute hours, traffic, pollution and an overall skewed work-life balance. While not all suffer from major health issues, these conditions definitely pull down one's immunity and, in the long run, affect one's health. However, there are wellness products available in the market, most of which are derived from herbs, which help tide over these problems. Here's a list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Himalaya Ashvagandha

Ashwagandha has been known to have many benefits. This herb finds mention in Ayurveda and, in modern times, is available in tablet form as well. These tablets improve the overall sleep quality, maintain healthy sleep patterns and help combat fatigue. Ashwagandha has been found to significantly increase white blood cells which enhance immunity by strengthening the antibody function. It also helps in controlling excessive cortisol secretion and hence help in relieving stress. These tablets are free of sugar, artificial colours, artificial flavours and preservatives.Price:MRP: ₹150.00Deal price: ₹128.002. Revital H for Woman

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This magic capsule is a combination of Ginseng, 12 vitamins and 10 minerals. It helps in increasing energy levels. Revital H Woman is specially formulated for women. It contains calcium, iron and vitamin D for healthy bones. Ginseng and magnesium helps relieve stress and improve stamina. It also contains vitamin A, E, Zinc, Biotin and selenium which bring life and shine to skin, hair and nails.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Price:MRP: ₹345.00Deal price: ₹293.003. Vansaar Neem Tablets

These neem tablets from Baidyanath promote overall well-being. Neem is known for its antifungal properties. It is known to deeply nourish the skin from within and helps maintain glow. It helps combat acne too and has anti-dandruff quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Price:MRP: ₹249.00Price: ₹155.00

4. Kapiva Pure Tulsi Ark Drops

Tulsi is known for boosting immunity and its antiseptic quality. It also promotes overall goodness. These Tulsi drops contain nutritious variants of Tulsi namely Rama, Kala, Lemon, Bisva and Marua. These drops provide relief from stress, control high blood pressure and alleviate respiratory disorders. The oil also has antiseptic and antitussive properties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Price: MRP: ₹320.00Price: ₹272.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON