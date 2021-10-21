Get a youthful and healthier glow with these face washes

Most of us are battling pollution and stress on a daily basis. All of it has a telling effect on our system and one of the body parts where it reflects the most is our face. One of the simplest solutions to rejuvenating a tired face is to use a face wash regularly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are a number of benefits of using one – one of the most obvious advantages is that it removes dry and dead skin from the surface of the face and opens up pores. This allows the skin to breathe better, resulting in a happier and healthier skin. It also helps hydrate the skin, making it look youthful. Daily use can also help treat acne and pimples. Using face wash on a regular basis also augments blood circulation.

In case you are wondering which face washes to pick from a world of options, here are few options you could consider.

1. Aroma Magic Face Wash, 100 ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This product from beautician Blossom Kochhar has essential oils of tea tree and lavender plant. It also contains extracts of Neem and Rose. The anti-bacterial qualities of Neem help in treating acne and pimples. Rose petal extracts help balance out the effect of Neem. Also, the tea tree and lavender oils have a therapeutic effect. Not only is it good for acne treatment, regular use can help remove stubborn blackheads over time.

2. Lakme Blush & Glow Strawberry Freshness Gel Face Wash, 100 g

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Get a radiant and glowing skin with this Lakme face wash, made from fresh strawberry extracts. One of the highlights of this face wash is that it comes packed with fruit that are high in antioxidants. It goes a long way in cleaning the skin and giving it a fresh and youthful appearance.

3. Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from removing dead and dry skin cells from the face, like all face washes do, this uptan-based face wash contains carrot seed oil which removes tan from the upper layers of skin and restores the natural fairness of the skin. It also contains liquorice, an ingredient which helps repair damage to skin caused by exposure to the harsh rays of the sun. It also contains turmeric which helps in lightening the skin. Like all face washes, it also has exfoliating qualities.

4. WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like all face washes, this too cleanses, hydrates and heals. But what is different about this product is it contains pure Apple Cider Vinegar. Apple Cider Vinegar is particularly known for killing bacteria, removing excess dirt oil and makeup and removing dead skin cells. Additionally, it also contains Aloe Vera extract and Vitamins B5 and E. Vitamin E oil is known to repair damaged skin, healing scars, fade blemishes and ease redness.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON