health and beauty

Brighten up your skin the natural way with body scrubs, some picks

Body scrubs are a perfect way to maintain a healthy, dirt-free and tan-free skin.
Look beautiful with these face and body scrubs.(Pexels)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 08:01 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Dirt and pollution are constant companions in today's times. Exposure to heat, dust and smoke can result in dirt settling on exposed body parts, which do not go away with a regular bath. Stepping out in the sun over long periods of time also means getting tanned.Using face and body scrubs, on a regular basis, help deal with such challenges. There are a plethora of products in the market. Choosing from them can be a challenge and confusing too. Here's a selection to make life easy.

1) Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Coffee Scrub For Face & Body Skin

This exfoliating scrub, made with natural ingredients, is best-suited to remove dead skin cells, blackheads, tan and unwanted impurities. This is a caffeine coffee body scrub, which helps polish the skin to give it a smooth and soft feel. 

RELATED STORIES

 

This product also helps in lightening dark neck, elbows and knees along with removing dry skin. Cracked skin from feet can also be removed.

As a face scrub, it clears clogged pores and removes black or whiteheads, resulting in a brighter-looking face.

Price:MRP: 275.00Price: 225.002) mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Body Scrub

Here's another exfoliating scrub meant to remove dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and tan. This coffee body scrub also polishes the skin. This product contains the goodness of coffee and coconut. While coffee polishes the skin, stimulates blood flow and reduces cellulite, coconut cleanses, hydrates and reduces stretch marks. 

 

Price:M.R.P.: 449.00Deal price: 399.003) BeautifulMe Moroccan Hammam Exfoliating Kessa Scrub Glove

This glove is made from natural plant fibre. It does not harm the skin. Kessa scrub glove helps remove dead skin and unclog pores. It also promotes blood circulation, gets rid of impurities and toxins from skin. It is meant to be worn on the hand. One should rub their face in upward strokes to remove dead skin.

 

Price:MRP: 1,699.00Price: 536.004) mCaffeine Body Polishing Kit

mCaffeine also has a body polishing kit. Available in a packet of two bottles - a scrub and body butter - while one exfoliates, the second one nourishes with its hydrating butter. The scrub removes dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution, and unwanted tan, while body butter, with cocoa butter and caramel, resulting in a soft and glowy skin.

 

Price:MRP: 1,094.00Deal price: 865.00 

face scrub
