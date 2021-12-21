Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Health And Beauty / Get home these hand creams and say no to dry, cracked skin
health and beauty

Get home these hand creams and say no to dry, cracked skin

Do you feel the skin of your hands is dry and rough? Then, it is time to try hand creams which give a long-lasting and deep nourishment to the skin. Read on to check out trusted hand creams. 
Hand creams are perfect to give your hands a dose of nourishment everyday.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:34 PM IST

Most of us make the mistake of moisturizing our face and neck alone, forgetting that our hands too need a dose of nourishment everyday. Hand creams and nail creams are designed to improve the health of the skin of hands and nourish the cuticles. Formulated with natural emollients like Shea butter, Almond oil, glycerin and essential oils, hand creams help get rid of chapped, dry and rough skin. After a period of using hand creams, one will see a soft and skin.Given that right now most of us are facing dry and cracked skin, because of the chill in the weather, it is time we resort to using hand creams to keep our hands protected and healthy. Below you will find some of the trusted hand creams available on Amazon. Check them out and bring home one of them to get nourished and supple hands in no time. 1. TRue FRoG Hand Cream

Formulated with the goodness of Olive leaf extract, Shea butter, cold pressed Marula oil and saccharide isomerate, this hand cream has exceptional moisturizing properties. It provides long-lasting hydration for up to 72 hours, softens dry and rough hands, repairs the damage caused by alcohol-based sanitizers. It has anti-ageing benefits also, protects skin against inflammation and improves skin tone. The good part is this formulation does not consist synthetic colour, phthalate, gluten, sulfate, mineral oils, heavy metals etc.2. Coco Soul Hand Cream

RELATED STORIES

This hand cream is really good at moisturizing hands. It is infused with the goodness of organic virgin king coconut oil, Gotukola and vetiver (kind of plant). It not only keeps your hands in good shape, but also nourishes the cuticles. It is free from paraben, formaldehyde and mineral oil. A vegan formulation, it is suitable for combination skin type. 3. mCaffeine Coffee Hand Cream

It soothes the skin and keeps it supple and hydrated. Formulated with coffee, which is rich in antioxidants, this hand cream boosts the skin tone and makes it buttery soft. The formulation is lightweight and long-lasting. It is compact in size and, therefore, travel-friendly. Among its other ingredients include Shea butter, white water lily and sweet Almond oil. The cream is free from paraben, sulfate, SLS, mineral oil, among other such things. It is trusted and recommended by dermatologists. 4. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

This hand cream has been clinically proven. Its highly concentrated formula rapidly heals dry and cracked skin. It improves skin of hands manifold. Enriched with glycerin, this formulation is long-lasting and dermatologically tested. 5. StBotanica Vitamin C Brightening Hand And Nail Cream

Made from a crafty blend of natural emollients like Olive oil, Jojoba oil, Cocoa and shea butter, this hand cream nourishes the skin and cuticles deeply and thoroughly. This lightweight and non-greasy formula, this hand cream is enriched with 3-O-Ethyl ascorbic acid, which is rich in vitamin C. It also improves the skin complexion.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
skincare
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP