Get home these hand creams and say no to dry, cracked skin

Most of us make the mistake of moisturizing our face and neck alone, forgetting that our hands too need a dose of nourishment everyday. Hand creams and nail creams are designed to improve the health of the skin of hands and nourish the cuticles.



Formulated with natural emollients like Shea butter, Almond oil, glycerin and essential oils, hand creams help get rid of chapped, dry and rough skin. After a period of using hand creams, one will see a soft and skin.



Given that right now most of us are facing dry and cracked skin, because of the chill in the weather, it is time we resort to using hand creams to keep our hands protected and healthy. Below you will find some of the trusted hand creams available on Amazon. Check them out and bring home one of them to get nourished and supple hands in no time.



1. TRue FRoG Hand Cream

B09BJCGYXQ

Formulated with the goodness of Olive leaf extract, Shea butter, cold pressed Marula oil and saccharide isomerate, this hand cream has exceptional moisturizing properties. It provides long-lasting hydration for up to 72 hours, softens dry and rough hands, repairs the damage caused by alcohol-based sanitizers. It has anti-ageing benefits also, protects skin against inflammation and improves skin tone. The good part is this formulation does not consist synthetic colour, phthalate, gluten, sulfate, mineral oils, heavy metals etc.



2. Coco Soul Hand Cream

B07VH1PPV3

This hand cream is really good at moisturizing hands. It is infused with the goodness of organic virgin king coconut oil, Gotukola and vetiver (kind of plant). It not only keeps your hands in good shape, but also nourishes the cuticles. It is free from paraben, formaldehyde and mineral oil. A vegan formulation, it is suitable for combination skin type.



3. mCaffeine Coffee Hand Cream

B082DH44M1

It soothes the skin and keeps it supple and hydrated. Formulated with coffee, which is rich in antioxidants, this hand cream boosts the skin tone and makes it buttery soft. The formulation is lightweight and long-lasting. It is compact in size and, therefore, travel-friendly. Among its other ingredients include Shea butter, white water lily and sweet Almond oil. The cream is free from paraben, sulfate, SLS, mineral oil, among other such things. It is trusted and recommended by dermatologists.



4. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

B006LXEAJC

This hand cream has been clinically proven. Its highly concentrated formula rapidly heals dry and cracked skin. It improves skin of hands manifold. Enriched with glycerin, this formulation is long-lasting and dermatologically tested.



5. StBotanica Vitamin C Brightening Hand And Nail Cream

B07WFPK9FW

Made from a crafty blend of natural emollients like Olive oil, Jojoba oil, Cocoa and shea butter, this hand cream nourishes the skin and cuticles deeply and thoroughly. This lightweight and non-greasy formula, this hand cream is enriched with 3-O-Ethyl ascorbic acid, which is rich in vitamin C. It also improves the skin complexion.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON