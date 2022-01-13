Get light foundation-like coverage in no time with CC creams. See our top picks

Are you looking for an everyday skincare product that can serve the purpose of a foundation and is also quick and easy to apply? Then CC cream are one of the best alternatives that can prep your skin in less time. The 'CC' in a CC cream stands for colour corrector or colour control. They are an upgraded version of BB creams and are relatively lighter than BB creams. A CC cream comes packed with a lot of benefits and can be your next holy grail among all your beauty products.It miraculously uplifts a dull-looking skin and provides an instant glow to one's skin. It helps get one an even skin tone and reduce the appearance of pigmentation, darks spots and redness. One can even use it before applying a foundation for an absolutely flawless finish. An excellent beauty product, there is a possibility that you will take to this cream in absolutely no time, as it is known to provide instant results.If you are keen to try it out, then the list prepared below is likely to come handy. Scroll through the list to check out our top picks in CC cream.1. Spawake Light Beige CC Cream

This CC cream contains an oil absorbing powder which gives a long-lasting and matte finish. It is suitable for all skin types and especially good for oily skin. It contains SPF 32/PA++ which helps protects skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays and pollutants. Besides, it is also useful in reducing the appearance of dark spots and blemishes, resulting in an even-toned and clear skin. Dermatologically tested, this cream is also alcohol-free. 2. LAFZ Golden Beige Anti-pollution Cc Cream

This formulation gives your skin medium coverage and is effective in hiding blemishes and dark spots, resulting in a bright skin. Enriched with Vitamins C and E, this cream comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. It has a creamy texture and a matte finish type. Besides, it is absolutely safe to use and is free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates.3. Lakme 9 To 5 Complexion Care Cc Face Cream

It contains SPF 30 and, therefore, protects skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It helps deeply moisturize one's face and conceal the dark spots and blemishes. Besides giving a smooth coverage, it is used to get even tone and bright skin. It is available in quite a few colour variants, allowing you to choose the best fit depending on one's skin tone.4. Faces CC Cream, Natural

Enriched with the goodness of sandalwood, turmeric and Aloe Vera, this cream helps fight acne and skin infections. It keeps skin deeply moisturized for longer durations, conceals dark spots and tightens the skin, resulting in a radiant and youthful glow on skin. Also, this formulation contains SPF 20 which helps protect the skin from harmful rays of the sun. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

