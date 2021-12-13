Get rid of stubborn nail paint with these nail polish removers

Nail paint obsession for many of us goes a long way. Given there are a myriad striking nail colours available in the market, it is only understandable the urgency to try on different colours everyday, or let's say, every three days. However, to ensure that removing nail polish is not a task, it is important to invest in a good nail polish remover.

Nail polish removers which have nourishing properties go a long way in protecting your nails and cuticles. A good remover takes less time to remove a nail colour, and is useful in getting rid of stubborn nail paints.

So, to ensure that in the midst of trying different nail paints and removing them your nails do not take a toll, we have prepared a list of best nail polish removers that come packed with nourishing properties. Take a look.

1. Insight Cosmetics Nail Polish Remover, 100ml

This set of nail polish remover comes in a pack of three. It comes packed with protein, which ensures to hydrate your nails whilst you are removing paint from them. It can get rid of the stubborn nail paint with ease and in less time. The important aspect is it does not dry up the nails in the process. Besides, the fruity fragrances of these nail polish remover is sure to make the experience more delightful.

2. GUBB Nail Paint Remover Dip & Twist

The instant dip-in sponge is crafted to remove your nail paint with ease and without any mess. It is less time consuming, does not dry up nails, is skin-friendly and very effective. The vitamin E and the glycerin-infused formulation also nourishes the nails and cuticles, and boost their health. The best part is this formulation is free from paraben and acetone. It has an aromatic, long-lasting chocolate fragrance that also proves to be invigorating for your senses. The packaging is airtight, and therefore ideal for travelling.

3. Faces Nail Enamel, Remover 01, 30ml

This nail remover is gentle on nails and helps remove the nail colour in one go. It is in the form of a gel. Made from a blend of non-harmful plasticizers, this nail paint remover modifies the nail enamel film to be flexible, thus resisting chipping and cracking of nails. It glides smoothly and is very effective.

4. Chelsy Nail Polish Remover Wipes

This packaging consists of 30 pads. While removing the nail paint, it also moisturizes the nail cuticle and nail bed. The wipes are made from the concoction of Jojoba oil, Olive oil, and vitamin E. So, you can imagine the benefits of these wipes. It is acetone-free and is also very travel-friendly. Also, the fragrance of this wipes is fruity and fun. It lingers on for a while to refresh your senses. You can check out its other two variants also with different and aromatic .

