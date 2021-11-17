Get soft and glowing skin with bathing accessories like brushes, sponge, loofah

A daily bath goes a long way in keeping us healthy. Apart from keeping us clean, it refreshes our mind as well. While soap is an integral part of the bathing process, there are many accessories that can help in making the bathing process smooth and give better results. Bath brush, loofah, sponge, among other items, are some such accessories that you should consider.



1) FABSKIN Luxury Bathing Round Loofah for Men and Women (Couples Pack of 2) (Aqua and Pink)

This pack of two comes in two colours - aqua and pink. Apart from this basic pack, there are 11 other combinations to pick from. This loofah gently exfoliates skin and gives a fresh and happy bathing experience. It is also a great way to remove dead skin cells and increase blood flow.

2) BeeTeeFeeel Ultra Soft Exfoliating Sponge

This bath sponge too comes in two price variants. Apart from removing dirt and dead skin, this sponge also works as a cellulite massager. It can also serve as a face scrubber for women as well as men. It provides a natural cleaning experience, resulting in your skin looking soft, radiant and healthy. It is safe for use and hypoallergenic (does not cause allergy) and is suitable for sensitive skin.



3) Vega Wooden Handle Bath Brush

This bath brush with a wooden handle is a great way to gently exfoliate dead skin and to softly scrub and massage the skin as well. Its long handle makes it easy to cover the back fully. There is also another variant available on Amazon (brush with body sponge priced at ₹275.00).



4) TRICSTER Shower Cap for Women

This pack of reusable and waterproof six bath shower caps are best-suited for use at homes, spas, salons, and beauty parlors. They come in a free size and can be used by anyone. These caps are a great way to keep your hair secure and dry while having a bath. Their elastic band ensures no water gets in. These caps can be machine washed and hand washed.

5) VAVSU Silicone Body Back Scrubber, Double Side Bathing Brush, Exfoliating Belt

This body scrubber and double-side brush is particularly useful for exfoliating dead skin and cleaning the back which is not easy to cover entirely while bathing. While its brush helps in removing dead skin, dirt and help in increasing blood flow, the chief attraction of this product is its longer version - the long back scrubber - for shower. This is good as it covers the whole back.



