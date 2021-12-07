Get squeaky clean scalp with these anti-dandruff lotions

A scalp plagued with tough and greasy dandruff is indeed problematic. It causes irritation and the constant scratching can lead to redness and inflammation. Dandruff can also be socially embarrassing.

One of the most effective ways of managing this problem is to use anti-dandruff lotion. These lotions are formulated with dandruff-controlling actives that stop the formation of dandruff over time. They are dermatologically tested and very effective in getting a healthy and irritation-free scalp.



The problem of dandruff is particularly bad in the winter months. Therefore, fighting it becomes essential. The best part is these lotions treat dandruff without leaving your scalp dry.

The anti-dandruff lotions we have rounded up are free from harsh chemicals and easy to apply. Listed below are few anti-dandruff lotions, available on Amazon, which have been prepared to help in fighting greasy flakes and result in a healthy scalp. Take a look.



1. Kaya Clinic Anti Dandruff Lotion

Enriched with Piroctine Olamine, a form of chemical compound, this overnight lotion helps in soothing one's scalp and taking care of the problem of itchy and irritated scalp. It controls dandruff and helps fight dandruff-related woes. It also contains vitamin B5 and coconut oil. This formulation has been developed by dermatologists after due research. The blend of dandruff-controlling actives arrest the dandruff scales from forming. It is safe to use on chemically treated or coloured hair. Also, you just need to apply it for six hours overnight to yield result.



2. Noskurf Anti Dandruff Lotion

The essential ingredients present in this formulation include Climbazole, Piroctone Olamine and Zinc Pyrethione. This anti-dandruff lotion has anti-fungal properties and therefore it ensures your scalp is dirt and dandruff-free. It also keeps scalp irritation-free and effectively removes dandruff scales. It also comes with an easy applicator for the lotion to penetrate well into the scalp. The lotion helps fight dandruff and fungus head on without really drying the scalp.



3. Pre Wash Anti-Recurrence Dandruff Lotion

It is dermatologically safe and formulated with clinically backed ingredients. The ingredients include Piroctone Olamine, four essential oils, and Zinc Pyrithione, all of which help combat tough dandruff. The lotion is devoid of parabens, artificial fragrance, mineral oils, and silicones. It is also cruelty-free. It is infused with anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-septic properties. Besides fighting tough and greasy dandruff, it also treats inflammation, redness and itchiness experiences on scalp.



4. Mojocare Hair Care Anti Dandruff Lotion

Infused with Zinc Pyrithione, tea tree, menthol and Ichthyol, this lotion is responsible for soothing an itchy and irritated scalp. It is clinically tested and has no side effects. Besides, it is lightweight, suitable for all hair types and non-sticky. It has an aroma akin to that of tea tree. Given the lotion has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it ensures your scalp is free from dirt and dandruff. It keeps your scalp healthy and squeaky clean, and give it a new lease of life.



