Get thick and full beard with these oils, see top picks

Do you want a thick and impressive beard? Then opt for beard growth oil which is formulated with natural ingredients that help accelerate hair growth and improve the quality of hair. Oiling your beard also helps in improving blood circulation and making it more manageable. Besides, it provides a dose of nourishment to hair, adding to its sheen. Not only will your beard look more kempt, it will also look more even and attractive. Amazon has a slew of such oils available on its platform. The formulations are all non-sticky and non-greasy. Some of them have been dermatologically tested too. Devoid of harmful chemicals and enriched with the goodness of essential oils, these beard oils are increasingly becoming a must-have in your grooming essentials.

If you love your beard and want to show some love to it, then scroll down and take a pick from our favourites in the list below. You will see the results manifest, and for that you can always thank us later.

This oil for the growth of beard is formulated from natural actives like Hibiscus oil, Coconut oil and Amla, among other ingredients. It contains no harmful chemicals and is paraben-free. With a scent akin to that of Coconut, this oil helps in faster hair growth and makes one’s beard look thick. Besides, it also helps in softening of hair and in removing frizz. This non-sticky formulation has also been clinically tested.

This 100% natural formulation helps nourish and strengthen the beard hair. Enriched with advanced Almond oil, Argan oil, Thyme beard oil and vitamin E, it helps in accelerating beard growth, preventing frizz and split ends. Free from paraben and silicone, this oil makes the beard more manageable.

This beard growth oil is formulated with the goodness of Onion oil and 10 other essential oils. A non-sticky and non-greasy formulation, it helps in improving blood circulation, nourishing beard hair and strengthening it. Besides, it is free from mineral oil, SLS, paraben and silicone.

This beard growth oil is made from natural ingredients that help in boosting blood circulation and stimulating hair growth. It reduces hair loss and fills the uneven areas of the beard, resulting in a thick and lush beard. This vegan formulation has been dermatologically tested and is free from artificial colours, mineral oils and harmful chemicals.



