Get well-defined and fuller eyebrows with these pencils. Check out our top picks

Most of us do not have perfect eyebrows. However, the dream of having thicker and fuller brows can be easily materialized with the help of eyebrow pencils or brow definers. These pencils help you get defined brows in no time and are super easy to use. It is no secret that well-defined brows can help in uplifting your overall look. Therefore, these pencils make for an excellent beauty tool. Amazon has a number of eyebrow pencils available on its platform. To help you zero in on some of the best ones, we have prepared a list below for your perusal.



All the listed products have a highly pigmented formulation and are available in a few colour variants. Want your eyebrow game to be on point? Then scroll down to take a look at our best picks.





1. COLORESSENCE Eyebrow Pencil 3 in 1 Multifunction Brow Filling Styler with Spoolie Shaping Brush - 0.25 g (Black)

B08J3V8KHP

This 3-in-1 multi-functional eyebrow pencil includes a brow definer, filling pigment and a spoolie or brush. It has an angular tip which makes it easy for the user to draw hair-like strokes. It helps shape the brows to perfection and gives it a defined look. The highly-pigmented formulation is waterproof and has a matte finish. It also helps in giving one natural and fuller-looking brows in less time. It is available in both black and brown colour variants.



2. Maybelline New York's Define & Blend Brow Pencil Natural Brown, 0.16g

B07R3HXTPK

This eyebrow pencil is a perfect pick if you want natural-looking and fuller eyebrows. It has an angular tip and comes with a spoolie too to blend the product perfectly. You can also choose from the two colour variants - brown and grey.



3. SERY Definition Micro Brow Pencil | Brown EyeBrow Pencil

B09MP526JC

This eyebrow pencil has a natural and matte finish. It has a deeply pigmented colour which helps in making one's brow look thicker and fuller. It lasts for a good 11 hours and is waterproof too. Easy to use, you won't even have to use a sharpener to sharpen its tip. Formulated with vitamin E and Argan oil, this product is dermatologically tested and vegan. It glides smoothly over the eyebrows and helps enhance hair growth too.



4. SUGAR Cosmetics - Arch Arrival - Brow Definer - 04 Felix Onyx

B07R3JP5MS

This brow definer from Sugar Cosmetics has a long-lasting 12-hour wear. It helps in filling, shaping and defining eyebrows to perfection. Available in four colour variants, this vegan eyebrow pencil has a matte finish and is oil-free.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.