Give your hair a much-needed boost with these hair oils

Tired of hair loss, or thinning of hair? God knows how many hacks people suffering from hair woes try on a daily basis to prevent their pictures from getting spoilt. The exponential rise in the number of pollutants in the air has taken an inevitable toll on our hair. To help combat hair loss, thinning of hair, and myriad other hair problems, we believe the age-old formula of giving your scalp a nice massage from time to time will do your hair a world of good. Since there are infinite hair oil options to choose from, we understand it can get confusing. This is why we have carefully listed below hair oils which will give our hair health a much-needed boost.

1. Parachute jumbo pack 100% pure coconut oil, 400 ml



B0839J6MQS

Formulated with handpicked and naturally sun dried coconuts from the best farms in our country, this oil is 100% pure and natural. It successfully went through 27 rigorous quality tests and a 5 stage purification process, bearing testimony to its purity and quality. It's infused with a nutty aroma, which has proven to have a calming effect on one’s senses. It's an edible grade coconut oil licensed by the FSSAI. Also, it contains no added preservatives, sulphate, and chemicals.

2. Mamaearth Onion Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Redensyl, 150 ml

B07W7CTLD1

This oil in combination with Redensyl, which is known for making hair thicker and fuller, will work wonders for your hair. Not only will it reduce hair fall, but also promote growth of lost hair. Crafted with a blend of nourishing oils - Sunflower Oil, Amla Oil, Hibiscus Oil - it will strengthen the hair follicles, and improve the texture and quality of hair. Also, Bhringraj Oil, Vitamin D, Almond Oil present in it will make your hair healthier & shinier. The best part is it’s safe to apply even on chemically treated hair, and comes with the promise of 100% purity with no sulfate, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, artificial fragrance present in it.

3. WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil With Black Seed Oil Extracts, 200 ml

B07NDR2J4K

It is a rich concoction of Almond Oil, Castor Oil, Jojoba Oil, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, and 100% cold pressed and premium botanical oils, which help in locking in the moisture and detangling the hair. It's a welcome respite from non-sticky and non-greasy oils, and gets absorbed quickly into the scalp. Regardless of the type of scalp you have, it is one of the best oils to massage your scalp with.

4. Dabur Amla Hair Oil, 450 ml

B013UPR9IC

Prominent since ages, this oil is formulated from the 100% natural Amla extract. It results in thicker, longer and silkier hair. Since Amla contains Omega 3, antioxidants, & Vitamin C, it will also strengthen your hair by the roots. Besides, it will also come in handy for those struggling with the problem of dryness and dandruff.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON