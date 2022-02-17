Give your skin dose of nourishment with these fruit creams. See top picks

Skincare doesn't have to mean applying a bunch of beauty products to get glowing and supple skin. What one needs is right products formulated with moisturizing and natural ingredients. One skincare essential that acts as an excellent everyday moisturizer for your skin is a fruit cream. It comes packed with the goodness of natural ingredients with deep nourishing qualities. Infused with active fruit boosters, this cream is sufficient to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized. It locks in skin's moisture and keep dryness at bay. Besides, it makes for a really good pick, especially if you have an extremely dry skin.



Amazon has a slew of fruit creams available from trusted brands. To help make the selection easier for you, we have shortlisted some of such creams in our list below. There is a likelihood that you will take to these creams after trying them out. So, why delay? Scroll down and take a look.





1. Joy Skin Fruits Fruit Moisturizing Skin Cream With Jojoba and Almond Oil, For All Skin Types 200 ml

Enriched with the goodness of Apple extracts, Jojoba oil and Almond oil, this formulation is useful in revealing a glowing and healthy skin. A non-greasy and light formulation infused with active fruit boosters, this cream provides deep moisturization to skin and keeps dryness at bay. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used by both males and females.



2. Corlin Fair Glow Mix Fruit Skin Massage Cream, 800g

Formulated with natural ingredients like Almond oil and Olive oil, this lightweight formulation blends easily into the skin and keeps it deeply moisturized. It locks in moisture in the skin and results in fresh and smooth skin after every application. A perfect pick to keep your skin protected from cold weather, this formulation makes for an essential skincare product.



3. Skin Secrets Fruit Facial Massage Cream with Orange & Papaya Extract| Paraben Free, Cruelty Free & Vegan (800gm)

This vegan formulation contains orange extract, papaya extract and vitamin C, and is designed to keep your skin nourished and moisturized at all times. It offers a plethora of skin benefits. From tightening one's skin, improving skin elasticity, restoring skin's moisture to resulting in a youthful and glowing skin, this fruit cream works wonders and is free from sulfate, paraben and SLS.







4. VLCC Total Nourishment Fruit Cream, 200g

This fruit cream makes for a great moisturizer. It is suitable for all skin types and boosts the overall health of the skin. Besides providing your skin with a dose of much-needed nourishment, it also helps in repairing damaged skin and resulting in a youthful glow. Formulated using natural ingredients like fruits, honey and almonds, this cream makes for a good skincare essential.



