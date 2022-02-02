Go for liquid sindoor which has an intense colour payoff. Check our top picks

Every married woman has one beauty product common in their vanity box and that is a box of sindoor. A symbol of matrimony, sindoor is an everyday wear for many married women. They like to wear it everyday with pride. However, the powder variety, worn for decades, can be a bother to some and, hence, the need for liquid sindoor came in. They have been around for some time now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Available in two major colour variants, red and maroon, liquid sindoor comes in various finishes. There is a matte finish and then there is glitter. Since it is an everyday wear for married women, a liquid sindoor is the best bet, because it is easy to apply in comparison to sindoor powder. It comes with a sponge tip applicator and supremely easy to apply. One should always look for sindoor with rich pigmentation and long-lasting formulation. Also, smudge-proof is another vital consideration. If you have run out of stock, or are simply looking for a slight change in colour, or finish type, then we have a selection prepared for you in the list below. Scroll down and take a look at some of our picks from trusted brands. 1. Faces Faces Canada Liquid Sindoor, Red, 2.5 ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This highly pigmented and long-lasting sindoor makes for an attractive option. It comes with a long sponge tip applicator which makes it easy to use. It is dermatologically tested and smudge-proof and crease-proof. It comes in a nice packaging and has a matte finish. 2. Liquid Sindoor Maroon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pack consists of two liquid sindoor bottles - one in red colour and one in maroon. Both the formulations are made from a blend of ingredients which make it long-lasting and smudge-proof. It comes with a sponge tip applicator and is easy to apply. 3. Lotus Herbals Divine Dew Herbal Sindoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This sindoor has an intense colour payoff and is made form rich botanical extracts. It is free from mercury and lead and is a long-lasting formulation. This sweat proof and non-dip formulation doesn't fade and is smudge-proof and crease-proof. Besides, it is suitable for all skin types. 4. Colorbar Sindoor, Red, 3.8ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This matte finish sindoor is made from a blend of ingredients which make it long-lasting and highly pigmented. A unique blend of ultra fine pigments for deep and rich colour, it is smudge-proof and comes with a sponge tip applicator. 5. Lakme Jewel Liquid Sindoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This sindoor from Lakme comes with a sponge tip applicator that allows for precise application without any hassle. It is available in two colour variants and is smudge-proof. It dries quickly and is a long-lasting formulation. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON