Go for liquid sindoor which has an intense colour payoff. Check our top picks

Every married woman has one beauty product common in their vanity box and that is a box of sindoor. A symbol of matrimony, sindoor is an everyday wear for many married women. They like to wear it everyday with pride. However, the powder variety, worn for decades, can be a bother to some and, hence, the need for liquid sindoor came in. They have been around for some time now.

Available in two major colour variants, red and maroon, liquid sindoor comes in various finishes. There is a matte finish and then there is glitter. Since it is an everyday wear for married women, a liquid sindoor is the best bet, because it is easy to apply in comparison to sindoor powder. It comes with a sponge tip applicator and supremely easy to apply. One should always look for sindoor with rich pigmentation and long-lasting formulation. Also, smudge-proof is another vital consideration.



If you have run out of stock, or are simply looking for a slight change in colour, or finish type, then we have a selection prepared for you in the list below. Scroll down and take a look at some of our picks from trusted brands.





1. Faces Faces Canada Liquid Sindoor, Red, 2.5 ml

This highly pigmented and long-lasting sindoor makes for an attractive option. It comes with a long sponge tip applicator which makes it easy to use. It is dermatologically tested and smudge-proof and crease-proof. It comes in a nice packaging and has a matte finish.





2. Liquid Sindoor Maroon

This pack consists of two liquid sindoor bottles - one in red colour and one in maroon. Both the formulations are made from a blend of ingredients which make it long-lasting and smudge-proof. It comes with a sponge tip applicator and is easy to apply.





3. Lotus Herbals Divine Dew Herbal Sindoor

This sindoor has an intense colour payoff and is made form rich botanical extracts. It is free from mercury and lead and is a long-lasting formulation. This sweat proof and non-dip formulation doesn't fade and is smudge-proof and crease-proof. Besides, it is suitable for all skin types.





4. Colorbar Sindoor, Red, 3.8ml

This matte finish sindoor is made from a blend of ingredients which make it long-lasting and highly pigmented. A unique blend of ultra fine pigments for deep and rich colour, it is smudge-proof and comes with a sponge tip applicator.





5. Lakme Jewel Liquid Sindoor

This sindoor from Lakme comes with a sponge tip applicator that allows for precise application without any hassle. It is available in two colour variants and is smudge-proof. It dries quickly and is a long-lasting formulation.





