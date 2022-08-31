Story Saved
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Good massage oil for hair helps calm the mind, promotes hair growth

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 13:26 IST
Summary:

A good hair massage oil can work wonders for the scalp and hair, promoting hair growth and cutting down hair fall. Read on to know about all kinds of options available online.

Massage oil for hair ensures oil penetrates deep into the scalp and promotes hair growth. 

It would be hard to find a person would does not like a ‘champi’ session. A good hair massage session can really uplift one's mood. Its ability to de-stress the mind is well-known. A key ingredient in the process is a good hair massage oil. Another benefit of it is that it promotes hair growth as well.

In the days of our grandmothers, oiling the hair was a standard affair. With changing times, lifestyle choices have changed as well. Gone are the days when people would keep their hair oiled at all times. Today, the trend is to oil the hair, keep it that way for a while and then wash it away. In this context too, investing in a good massage hair oil and routinely going in for a good massage is a great idea.

While it is always a good idea to drop by a salon for a good massage session, bringing home a massage oil and doing it by oneself in every few days isn't a bad option at all. Now, if you are planning to pick one of these amazing oils, then checking out some options on Amazon is always a wise thing to do.

Forest Essentials Head Massage Bhringraj Oil

This oil is a great option for hair massage. Apply it on the roots, massage gently from scalp upwards and see the magic after few uses. The makers claim they have used ancient recipes mentioned in the Vedas to make this oil. It includes black sesame and virgin coconut oil along with goat's milk and herbal extracts. This nourishing oil works well for scalp, strengthen hair follicles and combats hair fall.

cellpic
Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Herb Enriched Head Massage Oil Bhringraj|Reduces Hair Fall & Dandruff|Hair Oil For Men And Women
1,450
Buy now

Vasara Cold Pressed Walnut Oil For Hair, Skin, Thyroid, Massage

Walnut oil is a great option for hair and packs in many benefits. This is a 100% pure and cold pressed oil and is hence edible and safe to apply on hair and skin. When applied on scalp, it helps prevent damage and infection. Its maker claim it may also promote the overall thickness of the hair with regular usage. When applied on skin, it reduces the effects of the ageing process; the development of wrinkles and fine lines is significantly slow.

cellpic
Vasara Cold Pressed Walnut Oil (100 ml) - For Hair, Skin & Thyroid Massage - 100% Pure and Virgin Grade
14% off 320 370
Buy now

Newish Cold Pressed Sesame Oil for Hair, Skin, Massage

For centuries, Sasame (til) oil has been celebrated for its benefits for hair and skin. When used as a massage oil, it penetrates deep into the scalp and skin to give many benefits. It provides deep nourishment to hair roots and scalp. Extracted from pure white sesame seeds, this oil helps skin maintain its moisture balance. Topical application makes the hair black and long. It is a rich source of the following - Vitamin E (natural antioxidant), nutrients like zinc, copper, magnesium, calcium and iron, as well as vitamin B-6.

cellpic
Newish® Cold Pressed Sesame oil for Hair, Skin and Massage (Til Ka Tel / Til Oil) 200ml
40% off 209 349
Buy now

Green & Brown Olive Oil Extra Virgin For Hair

When it comes to benefits of using Olive oil for hair, there is just no end to it. This is an excellent oil for all kinds of hair issues. Regular usage results in stronger and healthier hair. It also moisturises and nourishes scalp, reduces frizz, avoids split ends and adds extra shine to hair. It also protects it from pollution. Regular massage is a great way to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. It is also a good option for skin massage.

cellpic
Green & Brown Olive Oil Extra Virgin For Hair, Skin and Face Massage Specialist, White, 200 ml
44% off 251 449
Buy now

BabyButtons Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Baby Hair Skin Massage

While there is no denying the fact that this oil is meant for babies, that does not mean that others can't use it. People with sensitive skin and those with hair issues like excessive hair fall can definitely benefit from using this product. Given its mild composition (made for the soft skin of babies), it is less likely to shock the skin and scalp and yet provide all the nourishment needed. This is a virgin Coconut oil, free from mineral oil, colour and fragrances. It works well as a hydrating oil as well.

cellpic
BabyButtons Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Baby Hair Skin Massage, Cold Processed From Pure Coconut Milk (200ml+200ml)
30% off 420 598
Buy now

Price of massage oils for hair at a glance:

ProductPrice
Forest Essentials Head Massage Bhringraj Oil 1,450.00
Vasara Cold Pressed Walnut Oil For Hair, Skin, Thyroid, Massage 370.00
Newish Cold Pressed Sesame Oil for Hair, Skin, Massage 349.00
Green & Brown Olive Oil Extra Virgin For Hair 449.00
BabyButtons Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Baby Hair Skin Massage 598.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

