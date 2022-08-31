Good massage oil for hair helps calm the mind, promotes hair growth

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
It would be hard to find a person would does not like a ‘champi’ session. A good hair massage session can really uplift one's mood. Its ability to de-stress the mind is well-known. A key ingredient in the process is a good hair massage oil. Another benefit of it is that it promotes hair growth as well.
In the days of our grandmothers, oiling the hair was a standard affair. With changing times, lifestyle choices have changed as well. Gone are the days when people would keep their hair oiled at all times. Today, the trend is to oil the hair, keep it that way for a while and then wash it away. In this context too, investing in a good massage hair oil and routinely going in for a good massage is a great idea.
While it is always a good idea to drop by a salon for a good massage session, bringing home a massage oil and doing it by oneself in every few days isn't a bad option at all. Now, if you are planning to pick one of these amazing oils, then checking out some options on Amazon is always a wise thing to do.
Forest Essentials Head Massage Bhringraj Oil
This oil is a great option for hair massage. Apply it on the roots, massage gently from scalp upwards and see the magic after few uses. The makers claim they have used ancient recipes mentioned in the Vedas to make this oil. It includes black sesame and virgin coconut oil along with goat's milk and herbal extracts. This nourishing oil works well for scalp, strengthen hair follicles and combats hair fall.
Vasara Cold Pressed Walnut Oil For Hair, Skin, Thyroid, Massage
Walnut oil is a great option for hair and packs in many benefits. This is a 100% pure and cold pressed oil and is hence edible and safe to apply on hair and skin. When applied on scalp, it helps prevent damage and infection. Its maker claim it may also promote the overall thickness of the hair with regular usage. When applied on skin, it reduces the effects of the ageing process; the development of wrinkles and fine lines is significantly slow.
Newish Cold Pressed Sesame Oil for Hair, Skin, Massage
For centuries, Sasame (til) oil has been celebrated for its benefits for hair and skin. When used as a massage oil, it penetrates deep into the scalp and skin to give many benefits. It provides deep nourishment to hair roots and scalp. Extracted from pure white sesame seeds, this oil helps skin maintain its moisture balance. Topical application makes the hair black and long. It is a rich source of the following - Vitamin E (natural antioxidant), nutrients like zinc, copper, magnesium, calcium and iron, as well as vitamin B-6.
Green & Brown Olive Oil Extra Virgin For Hair
When it comes to benefits of using Olive oil for hair, there is just no end to it. This is an excellent oil for all kinds of hair issues. Regular usage results in stronger and healthier hair. It also moisturises and nourishes scalp, reduces frizz, avoids split ends and adds extra shine to hair. It also protects it from pollution. Regular massage is a great way to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. It is also a good option for skin massage.
BabyButtons Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Baby Hair Skin Massage
While there is no denying the fact that this oil is meant for babies, that does not mean that others can't use it. People with sensitive skin and those with hair issues like excessive hair fall can definitely benefit from using this product. Given its mild composition (made for the soft skin of babies), it is less likely to shock the skin and scalp and yet provide all the nourishment needed. This is a virgin Coconut oil, free from mineral oil, colour and fragrances. It works well as a hydrating oil as well.
|Product
|Price
|Forest Essentials Head Massage Bhringraj Oil
|₹1,450.00
|Vasara Cold Pressed Walnut Oil For Hair, Skin, Thyroid, Massage
|₹370.00
|Newish Cold Pressed Sesame Oil for Hair, Skin, Massage
|₹349.00
|Green & Brown Olive Oil Extra Virgin For Hair
|₹449.00
|BabyButtons Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Baby Hair Skin Massage
|₹598.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.