Grab these peanut butter jars that are rich source of protein and fibre

A tasty spread as well as one that offers numerous health benefits is the peanut butter. This butter is often recommended to people who workout and do various forms of exercise, as it is a rich source of protein, fibre, minerals like iron and potassium, and vitamins and minerals. From aiding in weight management, improving energy levels, boosting heart health to having a positive impact on digestive system, this butter is a must-try.

Amazon has a number of options available on its platform. We have selected some of the picks in our list below for your perusal. All of the listed items are crunchy and gluten-free. The best thing is these formulations are low on sugar content and cholesterol too. So, scroll through the list to take a look at our top picks.

This 100% natural formulation is rich in protein, fibre, vitamins E, B3 and B6, and minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium. Made from high-quality roasted proteins, this jar of crunchy peanut butter contains no added sugar and salt and hydrogenated oils. Also, it is a vegan product that has zero cholesterol and trans fats and is gluten-free.

This jar of all-natural peanut butter is vegan and gluten-free. Made from 100% roasted peanuts, this healthy formulation aids in achieving your weight management goals and are an excellent source of protein and fibre. It is a ready-to-eat healthy food item that proves to be excellent for your heart and brain.

This formulation is made from 100% roasted peanuts and contains no added sugar, salt and hydrogenated oil. A rich source of protein, fibre and essential vitamins and minerals, this vegan peanut butter proves to be good for health. Besides, it aids in weight management, boosts heart health, lowers cholesterol and promotes muscle growth.

This formulation is made from 100% peanuts and is preservative-free and gluten-free. It is a rich source of protein, fibre and essential vitamins and minerals. Highly nutritious, this crunch peanut butter also supports cardiovascular and brain health.

Produced with premium quality peanuts, this formulation is gluten-free and vegan. It provides body a good dose of protein, fibre, essential vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium. It is a good option for both your health and taste. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

