Grapeseed oil works wonders on skin as well as hair. Check out our favourites

A spike in pollutants and churn in lifestyle has inevitably taken a toll on our skin and hair. This explains the need for better and advanced skincare and haircare hacks. One of the oils that can help you achieve better skin and gorgeous hair is grapeseed oil. This oil is easily available on Amazon and is a boon for skin and hair. It is a great moisturizer which helps in improving the skin complexion and combating acne, pigmentation and scars.

It can give your skin an instant glow and make it look radiant and youthful. For haircare too, it works well. It has a soothing and calming effect on scalp, helping one deal with dry scalp, itchiness and dandruff in a better way. It also promotes hair growth and results in stronger, thicker and longer hair. It is formulated from the blend of essential oils and natural ingredients, and feeds your skin and hair with essential nutrients and antioxidants to boost their health.



A great addition to your beauty products, this product is hands down a must-have for all of us who want their skin to glow and hair to shine. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few products which contain no preservatives and additives for you. Scroll down to take a look.





1. Naturalis Essence of Nature Cold Pressed GrapeSeed Oil

B076ZRYFCL

This grapeseed oil is a premium oil which is good for both skin and hair. It contain no additives, alcohol, artificial fragrance and chemicals. Suitable for all skin types, this oil is great for keeping skin moisturized, improving complexion of skin and lightening of acne and scar marks. It can also aid in combating the problem of hair loss.



2. All Naturals 100% Pure Grapeseed Oil

B07RMHB5HC

This cold pressed grapeseed oil is particularly effective for oily and acne-prone skin. It balances the oil content in the skin over time and reduces the possibility of recurrence of acne. Packed with great moisturizing properties, this oil can give your face an instant glow, making it look radiant and youthful. It also helps with the problems of pigmentation, itchy scalp and dandruff. Plus, it has a longer shelf life and is preservatives-free.





3. Mystiq Living Originals - Grapeseed Oil, 50ML

B07TSL1Y3F

This cold pressed oil is 100% natural and pure and is formulated to boost the health of nails, skin and hair. Suitable for all skin types, this oil is free from paraben, sulfate, hexane, fillers and mineral oils. It feeds your skin with nourishing vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, making your skin look rejuvenated and fresh. Besides, it can also get you stronger, longer and thicker hair. It has a calming and soothing effect on one's scalp and is a wonderful option for aromatherapy oil.





4. Aromatique GrapeSeed Oil Cold Pressed 100% Pure and Natural Carrier Oil,Grape Seed Oil

B079Y2N3TT

A great oil for skincare and hair growth, this oil is 100% pure and natural. It is formulated with nutritious and essential fatty acids that has a calming effect on skin and helps get rid of itchiness. It has a fragrance akin to that of grapes.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON