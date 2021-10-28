Great Indian Festival: Great offers on Nivea products, lotions to moisturisers

As Diwali comes close, offers online on a vast range of products too are getting bigger with each passing day. As part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival, a number of beauty products from Nivea are up for grabs.Here's a list that will help you choose better:

1) Nivea Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin, Nourishing Body Milk with 2x Almond Oil, For Men & Women

This body lotion from Nivea is a nourishing body milk, meant for very dry skin. Its deep moisture serum formula gives the user a smooth and soft skin for up to 48 hours. Almond oil repairs dry skin. This lotion has been dermatologically approved.

MRP: ₹548.00Deal Price: ₹328.00

2) Nivea Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin, Cocoa Nourish, with Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter, For Men & Women

Coming from the Nivea group of products, this lotion is enriched with cocoa butter and coconut oil to give long-lasting and deep moisture to the skin, providing it deep nourishment. Its moisture serum formula keeps the skin moisturized for up to 48 hours. It is quickly absorbed into the skin.

MRP: ₹425.00Deal Price: ₹255.003) Nivea Soft Light Moisturizer Cream, with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil for Face, Hands and Body

Nivea soft cream is a non-greasy, light moisturizer for daily use. It is meant to provide a feel of soft and fresh skin instantly. Its light texture, fast absorption and intensive moisturization formula makes it suitable for all seasons. It can used to moisturize face, hands and body. It contains Jojoba oil and Vitamin E, which nourish the skin.

MRP: ₹399.00Deal Price: ₹239.004) Nivea Crème, All Season Multi-Purpose Cream

Nivea Crème is a moisturiser, which can be used by all members of a family. This multi-purpose moisturiser delivers intensive protective care. It is paraben free and gives one soft and supple skin. It is meant for daily use. It is enriched with Provitamin B5 and protects the skin from rough, dry feel.

MRP: ₹310.00Deal Price: ₹201.005) Nivea Body Lotion for Dry Skin, Shea Smooth with Shea Butter, For Men and Women

This Nivea lotion uses the Hydra IQ (an intense moisturisation technology) formula, which reactivates one's skin's own moisture network to give 24 hour moisturisation with just one use. Its chief ingredient - Shea butter - provides deep moisturisation for a smooth skin.

MRP: ₹425.00 Deal Price: ₹276.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.