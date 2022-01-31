Green protein: Vegans can rejoice, plant protein powders are here

Proteins are the building blocks of our bodies. Every cell has them. We need protein in your diet to help your body repair cells and make new ones.

The best way to source proteins for our bodies is via diet. However, it is a fact that our diet often falls short of providing us some of these basic life-giving components. Hence the need for protein supplements.

However, there is an important division here.

There are many globally who are looking for vegan options for all food consumed. The most popular protein supplements are made from Whey, a milk-based product. Since vegans dislike the use of dairy products, this is a no-no for them. Hence, the need for vegan options.

Thankfully, there are many options in the market for plant-based proteins. A look at Amazon will throw up a number of options in which the protein is sourced from peas as well as brown rice.

In case, we have convinced you to try them out, here are some options from the online platform to mull over.

1) Fast&Up Vegan Plant Protein

This is a plant-based protein with all essential amino acids combining pea protein, brown rice protein with added vegan medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs - naturally occurring fatty acids, known for their beneficial effects on the body) and beetroot extract for energy. This plant protein is apt for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This chocolate-flavoured powder can be mixed with water, milk or your favourite shake recipe.

2) Habbit Green Vegan Pea Protein Powder

This green pea protein powder with chocolate flavour is ideal for vegans, lactose and Whey intolerants. It is easy to digest and does not lead to bloating, flatulence or heaviness. Additionally, it contains no artificial flavours or sweeteners.

3) Green Protein Vegan Plant Protein Powder

This plant protein is dairy-free, gluten-free, allergen-free and soy-free. This powder comes with the following mix - pea protein isolate, citric acid, beetroot powder, black salt, flavour, Guar gum (INS412) and sucralose. It is available in a wide range of flavours including pineapple, black currant, berry blast, watermelon and raw mango.



4) bGREEN by MuscleBlaze Plant Protein Powder

This is a fully plant-based protein powder and is a blend of pea and brown rice protein with a complete amino acid profile. This powder is good to be used as a post-workout supplement as it helps in muscle growth. Apart from muscle building, this powder also helps in better digestion and supports greater metabolism.



