Growing old has its challenges, adult diapers can come to your rescue

Old age and retirement should be a period of relaxation and relishing old memories. However, health issues can really pull down even the most optimistic of them all. Unable to control nature's call is often an issue that embarrasses the old and the infirm. Thankfully, there are solutions available for all problems. Adult diapers are the answer to all such issues. On Amazon, these are among the frequently ordered products.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1) Liberty Eco Adult Diaper Pants Unisex

Designed to fit you just like an underwear, the extra elastics along the length of the diaper help in containing the damage after repeated absorption. Its double standing cuffs ensure no leakage, making the user tension free. It is made from cloth-like soft material. Its slim core makes the diaper fit just your underwear without anybody noticing.One pack has 20 medium-sized pieces. It comes in waist sizes of 61-115 cm (24-45 inches).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹1,000.00Deal price: ₹620.002) Lifree Large Size Diaper Pants

These diapers are a popular pick on Amazon. They give eight hours' protection and are extra-absorb pants. They are meant for elderlies in the above 50 category. They are designed in a way to facilitate soft leg passage and have a flexible waist band. One pack has 10 pieces.MRP: ₹490.00Price: ₹422.003) Dignity Premium Adult Diapers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These diapers come in a pack of 10 but are being sold on Amazon in a set of three packs. They are designed to provide protection for up to 10-12 hours. They come with leak guard and leg barrier cuff to enable containment, and provide better protection. They also have a ‘wetness indicator’ which indicates that one has to go in for a diaper change. They come in three sizes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹1,758.00Price: ₹1,107.004) Dignity Magna Adult Diapers

These diapers have the same qualities as those listed under point no 3 (same brand) but with some differences. They provide protection for 8-10 hours. They are being sold on Amazon in a pack of six.M.R.P.: ₹3,120.00Price: ₹2,555.00

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.