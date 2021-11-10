Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Health And Beauty / Growing old has its challenges, adult diapers can come to your rescue
health and beauty

Growing old has its challenges, adult diapers can come to your rescue

Old age comes with its set of problems and uncontrolled urine and bowel movement can be one of them. Thankfully, there is help at hand.  
Let old age be tension free with diapers.(Unsplash)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:53 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Old age and retirement should be a period of relaxation and relishing old memories. However, health issues can really pull down even the most optimistic of them all. Unable to control nature's call is often an issue that embarrasses the old and the infirm. Thankfully, there are solutions available for all problems. Adult diapers are the answer to all such issues. On Amazon, these are among the frequently ordered products.

1) Liberty Eco Adult Diaper Pants Unisex

 

Designed to fit you just like an underwear, the extra elastics along the length of the diaper help in containing the damage after repeated absorption. Its double standing cuffs ensure no leakage, making the user tension free. It is made from cloth-like soft material. Its slim core makes the diaper fit just your underwear without anybody noticing.One pack has 20 medium-sized pieces. It comes in waist sizes of 61-115 cm (24-45 inches).

RELATED STORIES

 

MRP: 1,000.00Deal price: 620.002) Lifree Large Size Diaper Pants

These diapers are a popular pick on Amazon. They give eight hours' protection and are extra-absorb pants. They are meant for elderlies in the above 50 category. They are designed in a way to facilitate soft leg passage and have a flexible waist band. One pack has 10 pieces.MRP: 490.00Price: 422.003) Dignity Premium Adult Diapers

These diapers come in a pack of 10 but are being sold on Amazon in a set of three packs. They are designed to provide protection for up to 10-12 hours. They come with leak guard and leg barrier cuff to enable containment, and provide better protection. They also have a ‘wetness indicator’ which indicates that one has to go in for a diaper change. They come in three sizes.

 

 

MRP: 1,758.00Price: 1,107.004) Dignity Magna Adult Diapers

 

These diapers have the same qualities as those listed under point no 3 (same brand) but with some differences. They provide protection for 8-10 hours. They are being sold on Amazon in a pack of six.M.R.P.: 3,120.00Price: 2,555.00

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
old age healthy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Love to mix and match fragrances? Get home a perfume set

General wellness tablets and drops go a long way in boosting immunity 

Choose your body wash wisely for rich and soap-free experience daily

Not just face, your eyes too need special care and eye creams are the answer
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP