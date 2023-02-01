Story Saved
New Delhi 15oCC
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
New Delhi 15oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Gym shaker bottles are leakproof, many come with ergonomic carry loops

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Gym shaker bottles are no longer just any accessory; they are utility items that every gym goer must have. Read to know more.

product info
Gym shaker bottles are essential to one's gym routine.

Gym shaker bottles are essential tools for people who workout regularly. These bottles are designed to mix supplements and drinks evenly without any clumps. They are typically made of high-quality, BPA-free plastic or stainless steel and have a secure screw-on lid with a built-in mixing system. The mixing system usually consists of a metal or plastic ball that helps break down the contents of the bottle and blend them evenly. This feature makes gym shaker bottles ideal for mixing protein powders, pre-workout supplements, and other types of drinks. 

Additionally, these bottles are available in a variety of sizes and colours, making it easy to find one that fits your style and needs. Whether you are at home or on the go, a gym shaker bottle is a convenient and effective way to ensure you are getting the most out of your supplements and drinks.

We have shortlisted some of the best gym shaker bottles from Amazon. Take a look and go ahead and pick some as well.

HAANS Shakeit Protein Shaker Bottle, 500ml (Color-Grey)

The HAANS Shakeit Protein Shaker Bottle has a 500ml capacity and comes in a stylish grey colour. It is made with BPA-free materials and features a leak-proof lid, adjustable carry strap and an easy-to-mix design for smooth protein shakes. Perfect for gym-goers, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, this gym shaker bottle is a convenient and practical solution for mixing and storing your protein shakes.

cellpic 55% off
HAANS Shakeit Protein Shaker Bottle, 500ml (Color-Grey)
4.1 (14,067)
4.1 (14,067)
55% off
225 499
Buy now

Boldfit Smart Shaker Bottles

The Boldfit Smart Shaker Bottle is perfect for gym-goers looking for a convenient solution for mixing BCAA and other pre/post workout supplements. With a 600ml capacity and a BPA-free design, this bottle features a storage compartment for your powders, pills or other essentials. The unique mixing mechanism ensures a smooth shake every time. Available in black, this shaker bottle is suitable for both men and women.

cellpic 25% off
Boldfit Smart Shaker Bottles For BCAA & Pre-Post Workout Supplement Protein Shake Gym Sipper Bottle For Men & Women, BPA Free With Storage Compartment -600ml, Black
4.4 (276)
4.4 (276)
25% off
599 799
Buy now

MuscleBlaze Phirse Zidd Kar, Shaker Bottle

The MuscleBlaze Phirse Zidd Kar Shaker Bottle is a 100% leakproof, BPA-free blender bottle with a capacity of 600 ml. Ideal for mixing whey protein, pre-workout, and BCAA shakes, this shaker bottle features a powerful blender ball to ensure smooth and lump-free drinks every time. The bottle is made from high-quality materials and is easy to clean, making it a must-have accessory for fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders.

cellpic 64% off
MuscleBlaze Phirse Zidd Kar, Shaker Bottle, 100% Leakproof, BPA-Free Blender Bottle, Ideal for Whey Protein, Preworkout, and BCAA Shakes (Black, 650 ml)
3.8 (4,085)
3.8 (4,085)
64% off
249 699
Buy now

Boldfit Gym Shaker Pro Cyclone Shaker

The Boldfit Gym Shaker Pro Cyclone Shaker is a 500ml sipper bottle with an extra compartment, perfect for protein, pre workout and BCAAs. It is made of BPA-free material and has a 100% leakproof guarantee, ensuring you can carry it with you wherever you go. The unique cyclone mixing technology ensures a smooth and clump-free shake every time. The sleek black design makes it an ideal addition to any gym bag.

cellpic 29% off
Boldfit Gym Shaker Pro Cyclone Shaker 500ml with Extra Compartment, 100% Leakproof Guarantee, Ideal for Protein, Preworkout and BCAAs, BPA Free Material Sipper Bottle (Black)
3.9 (6,697)
3.9 (6,697)
29% off
499 699
Buy now

Cockatoo CS-01 Shaker Bottle (Black, 700 Milliliters)

The Cockatoo CS-01 Shaker Bottle is a good quality shaker bottle with a 700 millilitre capacity. It features a durable construction with a leakproof design and a convenient carry handle. The bottle has a mixer ball for thorough mixing and is made with BPA-free materials for safe and healthy use. The black color adds a sleek and stylish touch to your gym or outdoor activities. The Cockatoo CS-01 is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a reliable and functional shaker bottle.

cellpic 58% off
Cockatoo CS-01 Shaker Bottle (Black, 700 Milliliters)
4.2 (6,211)
4.2 (6,211)
58% off
188 448
Buy now

Price of gym shaker bottles at a glance:

ProductPrice
HAANS Shakeit Protein Shaker Bottle 499
Boldfit Smart Shaker Bottles 799
MuscleBlaze Phirse Zidd Kar, Shaker Bottle 699
Boldfit Gym Shaker Pro Cyclone Shaker 699
Cockatoo CS-01 Shaker Bottle (Black, 700 Milliliters) 449

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Topics
Personal Care Health Care
RELATED STORIES
A buying guide for infrared thermometers: Our top 5 picks
PPE kits should be breathable, easy to handle and disposable
Popular Tulsi drops help boost immunity, protect us from cold and cough
Best leg massagers help you relax, feel indulgent and put you at ease
Best glucometers to keep check on blood sugar levels
health and beauty FOR LESS