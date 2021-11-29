Hail oil to shampoo, different products work together to give you amazing result

If you're a haircare enthusiast then you would know how every single hair product plays a different and important role in improving the quality of hair and the health of scalp. Be it a hair oil, a hair conditioner or a hair shampoo, all of them work and perform differently. Depending on one's hair type, one can choose a brand of hair product which meets their requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there are many haircare products stacked in the shelves of department stores and also available online, it becomes confusing to pick a hair care set. Therefore, to help you pick such sets which are trusted, we have curated a list below for your convenience.

Scroll down to meet your new haircare best friends.

1. Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Spa Range

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This anti-hair fall range from Mama Earth is made from a crafted concoction of all natural ingredients. Among the key ingredients include onion oil, Redensyl and plant keratin, all of which help in improving the hair density, boosting hair growth, preventing hair fall and making your hair shinier and healthier. It is suitable for all hair types, including chemically treated hair. It is also free from sulfates, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, petroleum, colours and synthetic fragrance.

2. WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Ultimate Hair Care Kit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This ultimate haircare kit includes hair oil, shampoo and conditioner. All of the haircare products in this kit are infused with the goodness of red onion extract, Black seed oil, onion, Castor oil, Jojoba oil and Olive oil. It is perfect to revive one's tired scalp, and weak hair. Not only does it deeply cleanse the scalp of dirt and impurities, but also improves the texture of the hair strands. It does not contain parabens, sulphates, colour or silicones, and aids in moisturizing the scalp and nourishing the roots.

3. Vedix Customized Hair Fall & Dandruff Control 3 Product Kit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This kit is formulated with natural ingredients designed to control hair fall and dandruff. It come with a promise of reducing hair fall in four to six weeks. It cleanses hair from dirt and other impurities, nourishes the scalp and strengthen the hair strands, among many other things. It is backed by Ayurvedic doctors and physicians, and is free from silicone, paraben and sulphate. The products are 100% safe and effective for your hair.

4. Ustraa Hair Growth Kit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These products from Ustraa are designed to fight hair fall and promote hair growth. The ingredients used in the products of this kit include apple cider vinegar, Ginseng, Redensyl, amino acids, vitamins and mineral, among many others. It is responsible for keep your hair healthy, supple, shiny and more.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON