Hair balms moisturize your hair, restore lost shine. Check out our top picks

Like any other part of your body, your hair too needs nourishment post wash to keep them in a healthy condition. A hair balm can be one of the most effective solutions to moisturizing your strands and restoring the lost shine to your dull-looking hair. It also helps in repairing the hair ends and protecting hair shaft and cuticles. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, a hair balm gets easily absorbed into the hair, leaving them moisturized and in a happy state.



It comes in both scented and unscented formulations and is made from the goodness of ingredients like Shea butter and Cocoa butter, which are naturally rich in moisturizing properties.

There are many hair balms available on Amazon. To make the selection easier and less time-consuming for you, we have prepared a list below. All the hair balms listed are free from harmful chemicals, paraben, sulfate, mineral oil and will prove to be a boon for your hair. So, scroll down and take a look at our top picks.





1. Nat Habit Almond Marula Post-Wash Hair Balm

This hair balm is available in three different variants and is suitable for all hair and scalp types. It has a fragrance akin to that of coconut and is made of 100% Ayurvedic and 100% natural herbal ingredients. It helps in nourishing the hair post wash and renders shine to your locks. Besides, it is also free from paraben, sulfate, mineral oil and chemicals. It is a lightweight and non-sticky formulation which is enriched with the goodness of cold-pressed Almond, Marula (jelly plum tree) and Coconut oils. It repairs hair ends and protects hair shaft and cuticles.





2. Natural Beauty Essentials Revitalizing Hair Balm

This hair balm is enriched with the goodness of Shea butter, Cocoa butter and Soybean oil extracts. It is effective in bringing luminous shine to dull, lifeless and chemically treated hair. It deeply moisturizes the hair strands, controls frizz and absorbs easily into hair. The good part it contains no silicones, no parabens, no mineral oil and no artificial colours.





3. BEE ORGANIK Leave-On Hair Balm

This leave-on hair balm is a super effective formulation which makes your hair healthy and strong. Enriched with natural botanical extracts, it lends shine to your hair and proves to be a boon for hair. Plus, this formulation is devoid of harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances and toxins. It is cruelty-free too.



4. Wedo/Professional Protect Balm- Hair Balm for Split Ends

This hair balm seals split ends and provide protection from further damage. It comes infused with the goodness of sweet Almond oil and improves the overall health of hair. It can also be used on lips to keep them supple and moisturized. It is dermatologically tested, is eco-friendly and devoid of silicone too.





