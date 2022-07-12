Hair colour for men: Get natural-looking hair from ammonia-free products

Summary:
In the olden times, people either didn't bother about their grey hair or used natural ingredients to colour them. There have been reports that ancient Indians used Saffron, Turmeric, Kamala tree extracts and Haritaki among other plant-based extracts to colour their hair. It is believed that the use of Henna or Mehendi was introduced into India by the Mughals. However, in modern times, chemical colours have become very popular. The practice of using herbal colours too continues in India. In more recent times, a number of brands have come that promise to bring a new twist to traditional hair colours, which is why one sees brands that advertise for hair colour using a mix of two different colours - Henna (orange) and Indigo (blue). The two combine to give a black-brown shade.
While herbal colours are obviously much better as compared to chemical colours, what can't be denied is that the shades and texture of hair looks better with chemical colours. However, given how harmful the latter have proven to be to the environment and peoples' health, companies are trying to come up with chemical colours that don't harm as much. Hence, the advent of ammonia-free colours. There are a number of products in the market from leading beauty brands. We have curated a list of such products, especially targetted towards men. Take a look.
Revlon Top Speed Hair Color for Men
This hair colour gives a natural black tone when applied. Available in powder form, it is particularly effective against damaged hair. The makers claim that it covers grey hair in five minutes flat. It is an ammonia-free formula which protects the natural texture of hair. It comes infused with Mother of Pearl and Ginseng root extracts that deliver shiny and resilient hair. This kit comes with two brushes (one for full coverage and one for root touch-up). One doesn't need to mix it. It can easily be applied at home and is available in 8 shades.
Bigen Men's Speedy Color
If you are keen on natural and healthy-looking hair, then take to this brand of hair colour. It Contains three conditioning ingredients - glycine, Olive oil and pullulan (a kind of starch). This product is free of ammonia and has no harsh smell. It gives long-lasting colour and comes enriched with taurine. Now get naturally black hair, sitting at home. You can use only the necessary amount of cream to cover partially grey hair or short hair and keep the remainder for future application.
Garnier Color Naturals Crème Riche Hair Color
This is a super easy way to colour one's hair - all that one is needed to do is simply apply the colour and then rinse off like a shampoo. That way you can enjoy beautiful black brown hair with the new Garnier men shampoo colour. This is an ammonia free formula, which comes in an easy to use, dual chamber sachet which makes the hair colour shampoo’s application quick, convenient, and hassle-free. All it takes is just 5 minutes but lasts one up to five weeks. It gives 100% grey coverage and is as easy as -- to use? shampoo.
Just For Men Original Formula Hair Color
This hair colour comes in a dark brown shade and this too is a shampoo hair colour. It is convenient to apply and has an easy lather-in application process. What's more is that it works in just five minutes. This is a gentle, ammonia-free product that leaves your hair feeling great. It will last until your greys grow back. The makers insist that it is guaranteed to give you natural-looking hair.
Beardo Beard Color For Men
Why is it that when we speak for hair colour for men we only think of hair on the head? Fact is men need them for their beards too. This hair colour offers to give a natural black colour that is long lasting and is ammonia-free. It is easy to apply and comes with a no-stain formula. It helps soften and detangle your beard.
|Product
|Price
|Revlon Top Speed Hair Color for Men
|₹699.00
|Bigen Men's Speedy Color
|₹450.00
|Garnier Color Naturals Crème Riche Hair Color
|₹39.00
|Just For Men Original Formula Hair Color
|₹1,650.00
|Beardo Beard Color For Men
|₹450.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.