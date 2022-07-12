Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Hair colour for men: Get natural-looking hair from ammonia-free products

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 14:12 IST

Summary:

Hair colours for men give natural black and brown shades (burgundy too in some cases) to the hair and do so without causing harm to environment and us.

Hair colours for men in India usually come in natural black and light brown.  

In the olden times, people either didn't bother about their grey hair or used natural ingredients to colour them. There have been reports that ancient Indians used Saffron, Turmeric, Kamala tree extracts and Haritaki among other plant-based extracts to colour their hair. It is believed that the use of Henna or Mehendi was introduced into India by the Mughals. However, in modern times, chemical colours have become very popular. The practice of using herbal colours too continues in India. In more recent times, a number of brands have come that promise to bring a new twist to traditional hair colours, which is why one sees brands that advertise for hair colour using a mix of two different colours - Henna (orange) and Indigo (blue). The two combine to give a black-brown shade.

While herbal colours are obviously much better as compared to chemical colours, what can't be denied is that the shades and texture of hair looks better with chemical colours. However, given how harmful the latter have proven to be to the environment and peoples' health, companies are trying to come up with chemical colours that don't harm as much. Hence, the advent of ammonia-free colours. There are a number of products in the market from leading beauty brands. We have curated a list of such products, especially targetted towards men. Take a look.

Revlon Top Speed Hair Color for Men

This hair colour gives a natural black tone when applied. Available in powder form, it is particularly effective against damaged hair. The makers claim that it covers grey hair in five minutes flat. It is an ammonia-free formula which protects the natural texture of hair. It comes infused with Mother of Pearl and Ginseng root extracts that deliver shiny and resilient hair. This kit comes with two brushes (one for full coverage and one for root touch-up). One doesn't need to mix it. It can easily be applied at home and is available in 8 shades.

Revlon Top Speed Hair Color for Men, 180g - Natural Black 70M and Outrageous Color Protection Conditioner (Combo Pack of 1)
18% off
576 699
Buy now

Bigen Men's Speedy Color

If you are keen on natural and healthy-looking hair, then take to this brand of hair colour. It Contains three conditioning ingredients - glycine, Olive oil and pullulan (a kind of starch). This product is free of ammonia and has no harsh smell. It gives long-lasting colour and comes enriched with taurine. Now get naturally black hair, sitting at home. You can use only the necessary amount of cream to cover partially grey hair or short hair and keep the remainder for future application.

Bigen Men's Speedy Color, Natural Black 101, 80g
10% off
405 450
Buy now

Garnier Color Naturals Crème Riche Hair Color

This is a super easy way to colour one's hair - all that one is needed to do is simply apply the colour and then rinse off like a shampoo. That way you can enjoy beautiful black brown hair with the new Garnier men shampoo colour. This is an ammonia free formula, which comes in an easy to use, dual chamber sachet which makes the hair colour shampoo’s application quick, convenient, and hassle-free. All it takes is just 5 minutes but lasts one up to five weeks. It gives 100% grey coverage and is as easy as -- to use? shampoo.

Garnier Garnier Men Shampoo Color Shade 3.16 Burgundy, 10ml+10ml
39
Buy now

Just For Men Original Formula Hair Color

This hair colour comes in a dark brown shade and this too is a shampoo hair colour. It is convenient to apply and has an easy lather-in application process. What's more is that it works in just five minutes. This is a gentle, ammonia-free product that leaves your hair feeling great. It will last until your greys grow back. The makers insist that it is guaranteed to give you natural-looking hair.

Just For Men Original Formula Hair Color, Dark Brown H-45
45% off
915 1,650
Buy now

Beardo Beard Color For Men

Why is it that when we speak for hair colour for men we only think of hair on the head? Fact is men need them for their beards too. This hair colour offers to give a natural black colour that is long lasting and is ammonia-free. It is easy to apply and comes with a no-stain formula. It helps soften and detangle your beard.

Beardo Beard Color For Men - Natural Black | Long Lasting | No Ammonia | Easy to apply | No Stain Formula | Skin Friendly | Natural Black Color For Men | 30 ml Color Developer, 30 ml Creme Colorant
18% off
367 450
Buy now

Price of hair colour for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Revlon Top Speed Hair Color for Men 699.00
Bigen Men's Speedy Color 450.00
Garnier Color Naturals Crème Riche Hair Color 39.00
Just For Men Original Formula Hair Color 1,650.00
Beardo Beard Color For Men 450.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Lehenga for women: An Indian wear that amps up style, has feminine appeal
DDR4 laptops: Known to improve long-term system stability
Sports shoes to casuals, sneakers for men come in many designs
Best 16-inch laptops in 2022: A buyer's guide
7 best 32 GB RAM laptops in 2022: A buyer’s guide
health and beauty FOR LESS