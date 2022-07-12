Hair colour for men: Get natural-looking hair from ammonia-free products

In the olden times, people either didn't bother about their grey hair or used natural ingredients to colour them. There have been reports that ancient Indians used Saffron, Turmeric, Kamala tree extracts and Haritaki among other plant-based extracts to colour their hair. It is believed that the use of Henna or Mehendi was introduced into India by the Mughals. However, in modern times, chemical colours have become very popular. The practice of using herbal colours too continues in India. In more recent times, a number of brands have come that promise to bring a new twist to traditional hair colours, which is why one sees brands that advertise for hair colour using a mix of two different colours - Henna (orange) and Indigo (blue). The two combine to give a black-brown shade.

While herbal colours are obviously much better as compared to chemical colours, what can't be denied is that the shades and texture of hair looks better with chemical colours. However, given how harmful the latter have proven to be to the environment and peoples' health, companies are trying to come up with chemical colours that don't harm as much. Hence, the advent of ammonia-free colours. There are a number of products in the market from leading beauty brands. We have curated a list of such products, especially targetted towards men. Take a look.

Revlon Top Speed Hair Color for Men

This hair colour gives a natural black tone when applied. Available in powder form, it is particularly effective against damaged hair. The makers claim that it covers grey hair in five minutes flat. It is an ammonia-free formula which protects the natural texture of hair. It comes infused with Mother of Pearl and Ginseng root extracts that deliver shiny and resilient hair. This kit comes with two brushes (one for full coverage and one for root touch-up). One doesn't need to mix it. It can easily be applied at home and is available in 8 shades.