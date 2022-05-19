Hair colour for women: Get rich texture and shine, add to its natural beauty   

From time immemorial and across cultures, a woman's hair has been the centre of her beauty and femininity. Just go through the paintings of celebrated Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma of Hindu goddesses and celestial beings and you can see the depiction of long and luscious hair of the women who adorn his works. In the context of the western civilization, pick any painting made by the celebrated painters of the Renaissance period such as Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli, and you will see how the depiction of hair is unmistakable. In the modern context, we can think of countless instances of actresses from Bollywood and Hollywood whose crowning glory, their hair, have set the screen on fire.

Beautiful hair symbolises femininity, health and personality and can tell people a lot about you. If, in the olden times, people used organic substances as colour, today inorganic colours rule the roost. Every parlour or salon will have huge pictures advertising them. Markets are flooded with packets of self application kits too. In either of the cases, always opt for ammonia-free products as they have less harmful effect on the environment. Ammonia in water is known to harm aquatic life.

While Indians have loved black hair for centuries, these days there is a whole range of colours available. We have bunched together some such inorganic ammonia-free hair colour options from Amazon, which will definitely help you decide better, if you are in the mood for it. Do check them out. All products listed here don't contain ammonia.

Price of hair colour at a glance: