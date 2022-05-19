Hair colour for women: Get rich texture and shine, add to its natural beauty   

Hair colours give more shine and richness to the strands.

From time immemorial and across cultures, a woman's hair has been the centre of her beauty and femininity. Just go through the paintings of celebrated Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma of Hindu goddesses and celestial beings and you can see the depiction of long and luscious hair of the women who adorn his works. In the context of the western civilization, pick any painting made by the celebrated painters of the Renaissance period such as Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli, and you will see how the depiction of hair is unmistakable. In the modern context, we can think of countless instances of actresses from Bollywood and Hollywood whose crowning glory, their hair, have set the screen on fire. Beautiful hair symbolises femininity, health and personality and can tell people a lot about you. If, in the olden times, people used organic substances as colour, today inorganic colours rule the roost. Every parlour or salon will have huge pictures advertising them. Markets are flooded with packets of self application kits too. In either of the cases, always opt for ammonia-free products as they have less harmful effect on the environment. Ammonia in water is known to harm aquatic life. While Indians have loved black hair for centuries, these days there is a whole range of colours available. We have bunched together some such inorganic ammonia-free hair colour options from Amazon, which will definitely help you decide better, if you are in the mood for it. Do check them out. All products listed here don't contain ammonia. Price of hair colour at a glance:

Product Price L'Oreal Paris Casting Crème ₹ 495.00 Garnier Color Naturals Crème Hair Color ₹ 153.00 Revlon Top Speed Hair Color ₹ 488.00 Streax Cream Hair Color ₹ 152.00 BBLUNT Salon Secret High Shine Crème Hair Colour ₹ 191.00

L'Oreal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Conditioning Hair Color Products of L'Oreal are easily among the most visible hair colour brand in India From salons to advertisements, they are everywhere. Thankfully, its products are good too. For this discussion, we have picked the Ebony Black shade, but it is also available in two other shades - Cherry Burgundy and Light Golden Brown. This hair colour, which comes in the form of a cream, gives natural looking colour with visible shimmering tones and a glossy shine and lasts up to 28 shampoo washes. Apart from colouring the hair, it also works as a moisturising conditioner. It is enriched with royal jelly that makes hair satin soft and healthy.

Garnier Color Naturals Crème Hair Color This hair colour in available in 10 different shades but for this article we have picked Caramel Brown shade. This colour, which comes in the form of a lotion, is a long-lasting one and comes with eight-week color lock technology (in simple language, it means it will last you that long after one application). As post colour care, three oils conditioners have been included. It has a maximum shelf life of 36 months.

Revlon Top Speed Hair Color This hair colour, Brownish Black, is available in six other shades and includes colour for both men and women. Available in the cream form, the company claims that it covers all grey parts of hair in just five minutes. This product comes infused with Mother of Pearl and Ginseng root extracts that deliver shiny and resilient hair. This does not need any mixing and can be easily used at home.

Streax Cream Hair Color This hair colour, which comes in the cream form, is available in 15 different shades. It comes enriched with Walnut and Argan oils. Their combined conditioning effect promises to enhance your hair strands, giving you a gorgeous and appealing look. The pack also comes with a specially formulated UltraShine conditioner which adds shine and volume to your hair. It helps in taming frizzy hair as well.

BBlunt Salon Secret Hair Colour This hair colour, which comes in the cream form, works by what the makers call ‘silk protein enriched 3-part system’ - protects hair, locks-in moisture and gives salon-like high shine. It is free of strong odours and prevents hair from damage. What's more is that it has been designed and developed especially for Indian hair texture, skin tone and weather. It lasts up to eight weeks and is available in eight different shades.