Hair colour for women is about covering grey, giving lustre to your tresses  

For a woman, her hair is her crowning glory. Long and luscious hair, which is smooth as silk and shiny, can add to a woman's beauty like none other. Which is why women take such care when it comes to their hair. However, aging is an undeniable fact of life, which can completely dampen spirits. While there are many women who can carry off a grey hair look with elan, most others struggle to maintain their appearance. Besides, women in late 30s and early 40s, may have struggles of another kind - they are old enough to let go and hug their grey hair and not young enough to imagine that grey hair syndrome hasn't hit them yet.

In such cases, it is best to go in for hair colour that look natural and add to a person's confidence and poise. Go hit the party with gusto and let your hair down in style. A number of big beauty brands have products and a colour range that can go from conservative to quirky. So let you mood decide how you wish to colour your hair. We have curated a list of the best products available online. Do check them out.

Garnier Color Naturals Crème Hair Color

This hair colour is available in a number of shades including natural black, darkest brown, burgundy, brown and caramel brown. This ammonia-free product comes in the cream texure and has a cure (total time taken for the hair to get coloured) time of 30 minutes. It has a non drip formulation and is easy to use. This colour provides 100% grey coverage and is a long-lasting colour which will last you for eight weeks. It comes with three-oils conditioner, including one for post colour care.