Hair colour for women is about covering grey, giving lustre to your tresses  

For a woman, her hair is her crowning glory. Long and luscious hair, which is smooth as silk and shiny, can add to a woman's beauty like none other. Which is why women take such care when it comes to their hair. However, aging is an undeniable fact of life, which can completely dampen spirits. While there are many women who can carry off a grey hair look with elan, most others struggle to maintain their appearance. Besides, women in late 30s and early 40s, may have struggles of another kind - they are old enough to let go and hug their grey hair and not young enough to imagine that grey hair syndrome hasn't hit them yet.
In such cases, it is best to go in for hair colour that look natural and add to a person's confidence and poise. Go hit the party with gusto and let your hair down in style. A number of big beauty brands have products and a colour range that can go from conservative to quirky. So let you mood decide how you wish to colour your hair. We have curated a list of the best products available online. Do check them out.
Garnier Color Naturals Crème Hair Color
This hair colour is available in a number of shades including natural black, darkest brown, burgundy, brown and caramel brown. This ammonia-free product comes in the cream texure and has a cure (total time taken for the hair to get coloured) time of 30 minutes. It has a non drip formulation and is easy to use. This colour provides 100% grey coverage and is a long-lasting colour which will last you for eight weeks. It comes with three-oils conditioner, including one for post colour care.
L'Oreal Paris Casting Creme Gloss Hair Color
This hair colour is available in a huge range of colour, some names include burgundy, dark brown, Iced Chocolate, mahogany, Black Cherry among a host of other shades. This is a ammonia-free hair colour that gives natural-looking colour with visible shimmering tones and a glossy shine. Its colour lasts up to 28 shampoos. It comes with a moisturising conditioner, enriched with royal jelly. Together, they make hair satin soft and healthy. It provides optimal grey coverage and is enriched with natural ingredients.
Revlon Top Speed Hair Color
Hair colours from Revlon too have a number of different shades. Some names include Deep Mohogany Brown, natural brown, natural black and brownish black. This hair colour comes in cream texture and is easy to use at home. It is particularly good for damaged hair and covers grey hair in five minutes. It does not contain ammonia and hence protects the natural texture of hair. It is infused with Mother of Pearl and Ginseng root extracts that deliver shiny and resilient hair.
BBLUNT Salon Secret High Shine Crème Hair Colour
Hair colour from BBlunt too are available in a slew of colours including natural black, dark brown, deep burgundy, natural brown and reddish brown. It is available in cream form and has a full cure time of 30 minutes. It has no ammonia and so is free of strong odours and prevents hair damage. It has, what the makers call, silk protein enriched 3-part system. This means that it protects hair, locks-in moisture and gives salon-like high shine. This hair colour has been developed especially for Indian hair texture, skin tone and weather.
Biotique Bio Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Color
This ammonia-free product comes in the cream form. It is enriched with natural ingredients of nine organic herbal extracts. Collectively, they nourish and protect hair and scalp and enhance hair's colour intensity and leave you with natural-looking hair. This colour can be applied multiple times and will result in natural, healthy and vibrant hair colour. This colour is particularly good for dry, damaged or colour treated hair.
