Hair fall oils for women strengthen follicles and prevent breakage

Summary:
Hair fall is a common problem that can be dealt with better if one opts for the right hair oil. There are many formulations that are formulated with potent herbs and essential oils to arrest the problem of hair loss and breakage. Some of them also come with applicators these days to ensure the oil penetrates deep into the scalp and nourishes it deeply. We all know and have been told multiple times how a hair oil helps in boosting hair health. From softening hair strands, adding lustre to hair to fighting hair-related woes head on, hair oils indeed are of immense help.
To help you with the best picks, we have shortlisted some of the formulations in the list below. Most are Ayurvedic products free from paraben, sulphate and other nasty chemicals. So, if you're ready to ace your haircare game, then scroll through our list of options below.
Hibiscus Monkey HM Love Hibiscus Hair Oil
This hair oil is made using 100% pure and natural ingredients. It penetrates deep into the hair shaft and nourishes the scalp and follicles. Rich in vitamin C and Hibiscus, it improves blood circulation to scalp and prevents hair breakage and hair loss. It is also good for taming frizzy hair. Another plus is that it is a lightweight and non-sticky formulation.
Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Hair Oil
This hair oil is made with the goodness of herbs like Bhringraj, Amla, Yasthimadhu etc. It nourishes the roots, softens the strands and repairs damaged hair. A 100% Ayurvedic formulation, it is free from toxins and harmful chemicals. If you're struggling with hair fall, then this hair oil will prove to be effective in combating it. What's more is it is free from toxins and harmful chemicals.
Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
Enriched with 100% botanical extracts, this hair oil is suitable for all hair types and is free from sulphate and paraben. Massage this oil into your scalp to fight the problem of hair loss and premature greying head on. It also nourishes and restores strength in damaged hair strands. Besides, you can also the results in the form of improved hair growth.
Indulekha Bringha Oil
This hair oil comes packed with the power of 11 herbs and essential oil that are cooked under the natural sunlight for a good seven days. An Ayurvedic formulation, it has been dermatologically tested and is free from paraben, sulphate, silicone, synthetic dyes and artificial perfume. It has been clinically proven to boost hair growth in just four months. Besides, it can be your solution to the problem of hair loss.
Godrej Anoop - 100% Ayurvedic Anti-Hair Fall Oil
This hair oil has been specially formulated to control hair fall. It comes with an applicator that ensures the formulation reaches the scalp and provides it with adequate nourishment. It is an Ayurvedic formulation that aids in preventing greying of hair and strengthening the roots. It is free from harmful chemicals like sulphate and paraben.
|Hair fall oil for women
|Price
Hibiscus Monkey HM Love Hibiscus Hair Oil
|₹725.00
|Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Hair Oil
|₹270.00
|Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
|₹318.00
|Indulekha Bringha Oil
|₹434.00
|Godrej Anoop - 100% Ayurvedic Anti-Hair Fall Oil
|₹399.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.