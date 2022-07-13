Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Hair fall oils for women strengthen follicles and prevent breakage

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 13, 2022 16:31 IST

Summary:

Oiling hair with formulations that are designed to combat hair loss can prove to be a good choice. Not only will you be able to prevent hair loss, but also get supple hair.

Certain hair oils can help combat the problem of hair fall.

Hair fall is a common problem that can be dealt with better if one opts for the right hair oil. There are many formulations that are formulated with potent herbs and essential oils to arrest the problem of hair loss and breakage. Some of them also come with applicators these days to ensure the oil penetrates deep into the scalp and nourishes it deeply. We all know and have been told multiple times how a hair oil helps in boosting hair health. From softening hair strands, adding lustre to hair to fighting hair-related woes head on, hair oils indeed are of immense help.

To help you with the best picks, we have shortlisted some of the formulations in the list below. Most are Ayurvedic products free from paraben, sulphate and other nasty chemicals. So, if you're ready to ace your haircare game, then scroll through our list of options below.

Hibiscus Monkey HM Love Hibiscus Hair Oil
This hair oil is made using 100% pure and natural ingredients. It penetrates deep into the hair shaft and nourishes the scalp and follicles. Rich in vitamin C and Hibiscus, it improves blood circulation to scalp and prevents hair breakage and hair loss. It is also good for taming frizzy hair. Another plus is that it is a lightweight and non-sticky formulation.

Hibiscus Monkey HM Love Hibiscus Hair Oil - Anti Hair Fall, Anti-Frizz, Softens, Hair Growth & Strengthens - 100% Natural, No Mineral Oils, Chemical Free
5% off
688.75 725
Buy now

Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Hair Oil
This hair oil is made with the goodness of herbs like Bhringraj, Amla, Yasthimadhu etc. It nourishes the roots, softens the strands and repairs damaged hair. A 100% Ayurvedic formulation, it is free from toxins and harmful chemicals. If you're struggling with hair fall, then this hair oil will prove to be effective in combating it. What's more is it is free from toxins and harmful chemicals.

Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Hair Oil, 200ml (Pack of 1)
8% off
248 270
Buy now

Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
Enriched with 100% botanical extracts, this hair oil is suitable for all hair types and is free from sulphate and paraben. Massage this oil into your scalp to fight the problem of hair loss and premature greying head on. It also nourishes and restores strength in damaged hair strands. Besides, you can also the results in the form of improved hair growth.

Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil for Falling Hair Intensive Hair Regrowth Treatment, 120ml (Pack of 2)
17% off
263.94 318
Buy now

Indulekha Bringha Oil
This hair oil comes packed with the power of 11 herbs and essential oil that are cooked under the natural sunlight for a good seven days. An Ayurvedic formulation, it has been dermatologically tested and is free from paraben, sulphate, silicone, synthetic dyes and artificial perfume. It has been clinically proven to boost hair growth in just four months. Besides, it can be your solution to the problem of hair loss.

Indulekha Bringha Oil, Reduces Hair Fall And Grows New Hair, 100% Ayurvedic Oil, 100 ml
430
Buy now

Godrej Anoop - 100% Ayurvedic Anti-Hair Fall Oil
This hair oil has been specially formulated to control hair fall. It comes with an applicator that ensures the formulation reaches the scalp and provides it with adequate nourishment. It is an Ayurvedic formulation that aids in preventing greying of hair and strengthening the roots. It is free from harmful chemicals like sulphate and paraben.

Godrej Anoop - 100% Ayurvedic Anti-Hair Fall Oil (100ml), with Bhringraj, Amla, Yastimadhu & Nilni, No Sulphate, No Paraben
25% off
299 399
Buy now

Price of hair fall oil for women at a glance:

Hair fall oil for womenPrice

Hibiscus Monkey HM Love Hibiscus Hair Oil

 725.00
Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Hair Oil  270.00
Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil 318.00
Indulekha Bringha Oil 434.00
Godrej Anoop - 100% Ayurvedic Anti-Hair Fall Oil 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 1.5 ton split ACs: Opt for these for excellent cooling
Hair oil for women: Opt for oils that combat hair fall and promote growth
4-inch mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide
Split ACs under 30000: Good option to endure stifling Indian summers
Fishtail gowns: A glamorous party wear option that makes one look desirable 
health and beauty FOR LESS