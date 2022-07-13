Hair fall oils for women strengthen follicles and prevent breakage

Hair fall is a common problem that can be dealt with better if one opts for the right hair oil. There are many formulations that are formulated with potent herbs and essential oils to arrest the problem of hair loss and breakage. Some of them also come with applicators these days to ensure the oil penetrates deep into the scalp and nourishes it deeply. We all know and have been told multiple times how a hair oil helps in boosting hair health. From softening hair strands, adding lustre to hair to fighting hair-related woes head on, hair oils indeed are of immense help.

To help you with the best picks, we have shortlisted some of the formulations in the list below. Most are Ayurvedic products free from paraben, sulphate and other nasty chemicals. So, if you're ready to ace your haircare game, then scroll through our list of options below.



Hibiscus Monkey HM Love Hibiscus Hair Oil

This hair oil is made using 100% pure and natural ingredients. It penetrates deep into the hair shaft and nourishes the scalp and follicles. Rich in vitamin C and Hibiscus, it improves blood circulation to scalp and prevents hair breakage and hair loss. It is also good for taming frizzy hair. Another plus is that it is a lightweight and non-sticky formulation.