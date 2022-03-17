Hair masks help give shine and softness to your tresses, see top picks

Like every other part of the body, our hair too needs a good dose of nourishment from time to time. Since for many of us, our meals invariably fail to provide us with adequate nutrition, it becomes imperative to include products in our haircare regime that help our hair grow healthy. A hair mask is one such product that helps provide a rich dose of nutrition to our scalp and hair strands.

Infused with ingredients that come loaded with moisturising properties, these masks can do wonders and you can feel the difference too after every application. Your hair tends to become soft, smooth and, hence, more manageable. Amazon has a slew of hair masks available on its platform. We have rounded up some of them in our list below to help you choose better.

All the formulations not only help in improving the quality of hair manifold, they also deal with some of the hair issues like hair breakage and dull hair. If you want to give your hair a new lease of life, then scroll down to take a look at our picks.

This hair mask is best-suited for dry and rough hair. It gives a dose of much-needed nourishment to your hair, making it resilient to damage and hair breakage. Enriched with Keratin actives, this mask smoothens the surface of hair strands, resulting in soft and smooth hair. Not only does it improve its appearance, but also make it more manageable.

Suitable for all hair types, this nourishing hair mask can give you salon-like smoothness in just five minutes. It consists of a conditioner and first of its kind self-heating cap that helps you get perfect hair spa experience at home. It improves the health of the scalp by deeply nourishing it, thereby strengthening hair strands. Formulated with transformative essential oils, this mask helps result in soft, smooth and lustrous locks.

An organic and natural formulation, this hair mask is effective in treating damaged hair and hair fall. Formulated with organic bamboo vinegar, it helps reduce irritation caused by dry scalp and keep skin issues at bay. It is enriched with the goodness of Onion oil, among other natural ingredients, that helps in strengthening the roots of hair and restoring the lost nutrients. The plus point is it is free from harmful chemicals like sulphate, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, artificial colours and fragrance.

This hair mask is ideal to get frizz-free and strong hair. It has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Tea tree and is suitable for normal hair type. Formulated with the goodness of Argan oil and other nutrient-rich natural oils, this mask makes hair soft, silky and shiny. It prevents hair fall, hair breakage, split ends and boosts hair growth. For a healthy scalp and lustrous locks, go for this hair mask.



