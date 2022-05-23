Hair oil for women: Best way to stimulate growth and shine By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 23, 2022 13:15 IST





Summary: Oiling hair is an age old and time-tested way to foster hair growth and combat all hair-related woes.

Massaging one's scalp with a hair oil promotes growth and lustre.

Oiling hair is a age old ritual that has proven to be a boon for the health of your locks. The more one is particular about massaging scalp every now and then, the better rewards one is likely to reap in the form of shiny and healthy hair. Enriched from the goodness of essential herbs and oils, the hair oil helps stimulate circulation of blood to the scalp and keep hair woes at bay. Just like any part of the body, you scalp too needs nourishment, and oiling the scalp proves useful in preventing dryness and itchiness. It gives the scalp all the nutrition it needs to make your strands softer, glossier and healthier.



For all these benefits and more, you must include a hair oil in your haircare regime without delay. And in case, you're looking for new options that come with the promise of strengthening your hair and making it smooth then scroll down to take a look at our selections, which are currently available at a discounted price.

Price of hair oil for women at a glance:

Hair oil Price after discount Price Onion & Ginger Hair Oil ₹ 576.00 ₹ 999.00 Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil ₹ 201.00 ₹ 234.00 WishCare® Premium Cold Pressed Castor Oil ₹ 199.00 ₹ 400.00 Khadi Herbal Onion Black Seed Hair Oil ₹ 247.00 ₹ 300.00 Ustraa Ayurvedic Hair Oil ₹ 448.00 ₹ 598.00

Onion & Ginger Hair Oil This formulation is made from the blend of Argan oil, Ginger essential oil and Onion hair oil, all of which together result in supple and lustrous hair. You can experience hair growth and added volume to your hair, as this hair oil keeps scalp squeaky clean, combats dryness and itchiness and boosts blood circulation to the scalp. Besides, it also works its magic on hair by making it soft, thanks to the moisturising properties of Argan oil.

Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil Want your mane to grow thicker and lustrous? Then this Ayurvedic formulation can be one of the best bets. It comes with the clinical promise of promoting hair growth in just four months. Packed with the goodness of 11 herbs and essential oils, this hair oil has been prepared under the natural sunlight for a good seven days. Recommended by Ayurvedic experts, it is free from paraben, sulphate, silicone and other nasty chemicals.

WishCare Premium Cold Pressed Castor Oil A 100% natural and pure formulation of premium quality, this hair oil has been made using real castor seeds. Whether it is thinning of hair, hair fall, dry and brittle hair, or the problem of dandruff plaguing your scalp, this hair oil is effective in combating all these problems and more. It can also be used on skin and eyebrows and lashes for best results. Besides, it is free from mineral oil, paraben and hexane.

Ustraa Ayurvedic Hair Oil This Ayurvedic hair oil is made from the concoction of active ingredients like Bhringaraj, Amalaki (Amla), Haritaki (Harada), Vibhitaka, Nimba (Neem), among other ingredients. It is a non-sticky formulation that is devoid of nasty chemicals like SLS, paraben and sulphate. You can see the results manifest in the form of supple and lustrous locks. All this makes it a must-have in your haircare routine.

Khadi Herbal Onion Black Seed Hair Oil

This hair oil from Khadi is specially formulated to fight dandruff and promote hair growth. Suitable for application on all hair types, this formulation is 100% natural and pure and enriched with the goodness of Onion black seeds. It is both vegan and cruelty-free product that can be used on skin too apart from hair. Another plus is you can use this to massage your scalp all year round.