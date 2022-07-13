Hair oil for women: Opt for oils that combat hair fall and promote growth

Across cultures the world over, long and beautiful hair has been a epitome of beauty. The notion of a woman's beauty is incomplete without her crowning glory - her hair. Small wonder all cultures lay tremendous importance on hair care. However, long hair also implies that one has to take a lot of care. Hair is plagued with a number of issues - hair fall, dry and rough hair, dull hair. In Indian culture, oiling hair has been a standard practice across centuries to ensure good hair health.

From strengthening roots to giving a lustre and shine to strands, oils packs in a lot of benefits. Coconut, Bhringraj, Amla, almonds among other natural products or ingredients have been trusted by Indians for hair care. In recent times, we have seen the emergence of onion oil for hair care. There are a number of such oils listed on Amazon, which can be beneficial for hair. We have curated a list of such products that you must take a look at.

Parachute Coconut Hair Oil

This coconut oil is particularly useful against split ends and hair breakage. It is ideally suited for use for people with thick hair but those of other hair types can also find benefits. This oil, its makers claim, contains 25 ingredients that solve hair fall and other major hair problems. This Ayurvedic oil solves dandruff and prevents dryness of scalp. It also works on resolving hair thinning issue and gives you thick hair.