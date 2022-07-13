Hair oil for women: Opt for oils that combat hair fall and promote growth

Hail oils have been used in India for centuries for overall hair care.

Across cultures the world over, long and beautiful hair has been a epitome of beauty. The notion of a woman's beauty is incomplete without her crowning glory - her hair. Small wonder all cultures lay tremendous importance on hair care. However, long hair also implies that one has to take a lot of care. Hair is plagued with a number of issues - hair fall, dry and rough hair, dull hair. In Indian culture, oiling hair has been a standard practice across centuries to ensure good hair health. From strengthening roots to giving a lustre and shine to strands, oils packs in a lot of benefits. Coconut, Bhringraj, Amla, almonds among other natural products or ingredients have been trusted by Indians for hair care. In recent times, we have seen the emergence of onion oil for hair care. There are a number of such oils listed on Amazon, which can be beneficial for hair. We have curated a list of such products that you must take a look at. Parachute Coconut Hair Oil This coconut oil is particularly useful against split ends and hair breakage. It is ideally suited for use for people with thick hair but those of other hair types can also find benefits. This oil, its makers claim, contains 25 ingredients that solve hair fall and other major hair problems. This Ayurvedic oil solves dandruff and prevents dryness of scalp. It also works on resolving hair thinning issue and gives you thick hair.

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil This oil from Mamaearth is particularly beneficial for those with dull hair as it gives shine to it. It is also comes packed with nourishing qualities. It can be on all kinds of hair and those with colour-treated hair. It helps boost hair growth - onion oil, in combination with Redensyl, reduces hair fall and promotes growth of lost hair. With a blend of nourishing oils such as Sunflower oil, Amla oil, Hibiscus oil, etc. it makes hair strong from the inside and gives it a shine on the outside. It also contains Bhringraj oil, which is known to nourish the scalp. It also has Almond oil, which is rich in vitamin D, and provides nutrition to scalp, making hair healthier and stronger.

Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil This oil comes packed with natural ingredients and is rich in authentic botanical extracts. It helps diminish greying of hair. It can be used by people with any kind of hair but it is particularly useful for those with damaged hair. It has anti-hair fall properties and is sulphate-free. This oil nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair strands to encourage fresh growth.

WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil This hair oil is particularly good for smoothening hair, giving it a shine and softness. It is also useful in moisturizing and detangling hair. This oil is contains onion black seed oil extracts that have been blended with Almond, Castor, Jojoba, Olive and Coconut oils. All of them combine to promote hair growth and control hair fall. Additionally, this oil also helps tames frizz; it adds moisture to strands, detangles and loosen tangled ends. It is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair oil which is absorbed fast into the scalp.

Indulekha Bringha Oil This hair oil's principle benefit is to deal with the problem of dandruff. Its makes claim that the oil has been clinically proven to grow hair in four months of application. It also helps in reducing hair fall. This oil comes packed with the power of 11 herbs and essential oil, which are cooked under natural sunlight for seven days. It is free of all nasties - parabens, sulphates, silicones, synthetic dyes and artificial perfume.

Price of hair oils for women at a glance:

Product Price Parachute Coconut Hair Oil ₹ 185.00 Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil ₹ 399.00 Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil ₹ 159.00 WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil ₹ 599.00 Indulekha Bringha Oil ₹ 432.00