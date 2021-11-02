Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Health And Beauty / Hair oils and masks: Make these essentials part of your beauty routine
health and beauty

Hair oils and masks: Make these essentials part of your beauty routine

With hectic lifestyles and high pollutants in the air, the need for hair care is very important. Here are a few hair oils and masks which should be a part of your beauty regimen. 
Hair care must into essential oils and hair masks.(Shutterstock)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 06:54 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

In the days of our grandmothers, just oiling the hair (with coconut, Almond or mustard oil) and weekly wash with natural products like Reetha Nut (Soap Nut) and Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) would suffice. With changing times, a plethora of shampoos and fancy oils have flooded the market. High pollutants in urban centres have meant severe hair damage. These new products are usually high on chemicals as well and that meant more harm to hair.

However, in recent years, there has been a turn towards going natural but in a more contemporary way. The market now has plenty of cold-pressed oils and hair masks to nourish and revitalize damaged hair.

Check out hair oils and masks available on Amazon and then make an informed choice.

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment

RELATED STORIES

An Ayurvedic oil, it is particularly good for treatment of hair loss, premature greying and dandruff. Its natural ingredients restore and nurture damaged hair back to health. It contains herbs extracted into pure Sesame oil and milk. It has Indigo, Eclipta Alba and Gooseberry which promote hair growth. It also contains anti-fungal Licorice and antibacterial Balloon Vine to prevent scalp infections and thereby prevent dandruff.

Price: 395.00

L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Hair Mask

Masks for hair work pretty much the same way as face masks do - they are meant to provide intense conditioning to damaged hair. This product from L'Oreal is filled with the richness of gold quinoa and protein. This hair mask provides a rich nourishing layer for damaged hair.

MRP: 860.00

Price: 779.00

TRESemme Keratin Mask

Here's another mask designed for frizz control - it helps detangle knots, boost shine, add softness and tame flyaways (very thin and light hair). It is enriched with Marula oil, beauty secret from Africa. This fast-absorbing and ultra-lightweight oil seals the hair follicles for ultimate softness and shine.

MRP: 600.00

Deal of the day: 420.00

Biotique Banana Deeply Nourishing Hair Mask for Normal to Dry Hair, 175g

This hair mask is made of organic Himalayan banana oil and is 100% vegan. It is also preservative free. It helps repair frizz and restores moisture in the hair.

MRP: 250.00

Price: 175.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shampoo hair oil
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Styling your hair or boosting growth, hair creams are your answer

Looking pretty and getting party-ready just got easier

Makeup kits and accessories are every woman's best friends, top picks

Great Indian Festival: Great offers on Nivea products, lotions to moisturisers
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP