Hair oils and masks: Make these essentials part of your beauty routine

In the days of our grandmothers, just oiling the hair (with coconut, Almond or mustard oil) and weekly wash with natural products like Reetha Nut (Soap Nut) and Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) would suffice. With changing times, a plethora of shampoos and fancy oils have flooded the market. High pollutants in urban centres have meant severe hair damage. These new products are usually high on chemicals as well and that meant more harm to hair.

However, in recent years, there has been a turn towards going natural but in a more contemporary way. The market now has plenty of cold-pressed oils and hair masks to nourish and revitalize damaged hair.

Check out hair oils and masks available on Amazon and then make an informed choice.

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment

An Ayurvedic oil, it is particularly good for treatment of hair loss, premature greying and dandruff. Its natural ingredients restore and nurture damaged hair back to health. It contains herbs extracted into pure Sesame oil and milk. It has Indigo, Eclipta Alba and Gooseberry which promote hair growth. It also contains anti-fungal Licorice and antibacterial Balloon Vine to prevent scalp infections and thereby prevent dandruff.

Price: ₹395.00

L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Hair Mask

Masks for hair work pretty much the same way as face masks do - they are meant to provide intense conditioning to damaged hair. This product from L'Oreal is filled with the richness of gold quinoa and protein. This hair mask provides a rich nourishing layer for damaged hair.

MRP: ₹860.00

Price: ₹779.00

TRESemme Keratin Mask

Here's another mask designed for frizz control - it helps detangle knots, boost shine, add softness and tame flyaways (very thin and light hair). It is enriched with Marula oil, beauty secret from Africa. This fast-absorbing and ultra-lightweight oil seals the hair follicles for ultimate softness and shine.

MRP: ₹600.00

Deal of the day: ₹420.00

Biotique Banana Deeply Nourishing Hair Mask for Normal to Dry Hair, 175g

This hair mask is made of organic Himalayan banana oil and is 100% vegan. It is also preservative free. It helps repair frizz and restores moisture in the hair.

MRP: ₹250.00

Price: ₹175.00

