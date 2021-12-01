Hair oils provide nourishment to hair and scalp, help contain damage

We have all grown up listening to our grandmothers extol the virtues of applying hail oil. For generations, such oils have been celebrated for giving us luscious and long hair. In our mothers' generation, keeping one's hair oiled all the time was a standard practice. However, not anymore. Most people today, apply hair oil and then wash it off after a while.

Despite these changing practices, the belief in the goodness of hair oils, has stayed intact. Regularly oiling the hair and particularly the scalp helps improve overall hair health. It prevents hair from swelling and drying up, exfoliates and, sometimes, prevents hair fall.

Online platforms throw up popular choices and tell us about what people prefer to use. In case, you wish to pick them from Amazon, here's a list that will help.

1) Parachute 100 % Pure Coconut Oil

Topping the list is parachute coconut oil. This has been made from hand-picked and naturally sun-dried coconuts. The manufacturing process is such that the coconut goes through 27 quality tests and five stages of purification process. Its freshness is long lasting and it contains no added preservatives or chemicals. It is also sulfate-free.

MRP: ₹250.00

Price: ₹229.00



2) Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil

Yet another popular choice, this oil is particularly popular for its non-sticky quality. It contains vitamin E, which is good for nourishment. The makers claim this oil can help reduce hair fall due to breakage by up to 79%.

MRP: ₹295.00

Price: ₹261.00



3) Dabur Amla Hair Oil for Strong , Long and Thick Hair

Extracted from high quality coconuts, this oil penetrates deep into hair and scalp and gives complete nourishment. Apart from the goodness of coconut, it has extracts of 10 other herbs. It has no parabens, minerals, silicones and sulphates. It works in containing hair damage and manages dull hair. It also contributes to reduction of hair fall.

MRP: ₹180.00

Deal price: ₹144.00

