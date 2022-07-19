Hair packs for hair fall: Best ones strengthen hair and stimulate roots 

Summary:
Hair fall is a problem that plagues almost all of us some time or the other in our lifetime. Stress and nutrient deficiency are the two most important and frequently cited reasons for hair fall. There are, however, many ways in which we can tackle the issue. Some will insist oil is the best solution. Others will insist changing one's shampoo is a good idea to reduce hair fall. Yet others will insist that taking to dietary supplements will help one contain the issue of hair fall.
No many would know that hair masks or packs are yet another way to tackle hair fall. Masks work in multiple ways - they strengthen hair and stimulate roots, give natural ingredients to hair and roots and prevent breakage.
If you are keen on such products and want to try hair masks for dealing with hair fall, then Amazon is a right place to begin one's search. We have curated a list which will help you pick the right products.
Khadi Essentials Methi Hair Growth Mask
This hair mask is particularly useful against dry, damaged, frizzy hair and hair fall control. This is a no-fuss and easy-to-use hair mask loaded with multitudes of bio-actives and secrets from Ayurveda. It also provides deep moisturisation to your hair and scalp. It hydrates not just the length of the hair, instead it targets the foreground for hair health - the scalp. It also prevents split-ends, one of the key reasons for breakage and fall. It is loaded with multi-vitamins like A, K and C and helps treat dry dandruff, dry and itchy scalp.
mCaffeine Coffee Hair Mask for Hair Fall Control
This product is especially designed for hair fall control, gives stronger hair, has strengthening and nourishing qualities, prevents hair breakage and promotes hair growth. It also prevents hair fall and breakage. The regular use of coffee hair mask gives 10 times stronger hair over time. It leaves the hair with a mild cooling sensation and exudes the aroma of freshly roasted coffee. It also prevents hair breakage and strengthens it. Coffee is a rich source of caffeine. Caffeine stimulates and energizes hair roots and promotes hair growth.
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Mask For Dandruff/Hair Growth/Hair Fall
This product is designed for the following issues - frizz control, smoothening, conditioning, pH balance, split ends repair, shining, breakage and hair fall control. It contains Black Seed Oil, Watercress, Saw Palmetto Oil and Indian Cress. Black Seed Oil is rich in essential fatty acids that help add smoothness and shine to strands. Watercress has antioxidants and is a conditioning active that helps to improve hair texture. Indian Cress is rich in vitamin C that strengthens the strands and prevents breakage. Saw Palmetto Oil has nutrients and fatty acids that prevent breakage and strengthens the strands from inside.
Richfeel Brahmi Intensive Repair Hair Pack
This pack helps control hair fall, treats damage, split ends and breakage and provides deep conditioning. This mask helps nourish, revitalise and strengthen the hair follicles and scalp, fights hair fall and accelerates hair growth, leaving hair visibly stronger and healthier. It comes enriched with Brahmi which helps provide strength and nourishment through the scalp, strengthening the blood vessels. The alkaloids in Brahmi bind to the proteins in the hair shaft producing stronger and thicker hair. It moisturises hair, treats damage, split ends and breakage.
Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Mask, Ideal for Hair Fall Control
This mask is all about prevent anti-hair fall while strengthening, conditioning and moisturizing the hair and roots. This product contains Onion oil, which is well known for working on the roots of hair, strengthening them and reducing hair fall. This oil not only reduces hair fall, but it also restores lost nutrients, repairing already damaged hair.
|Product
|Price
|Khadi Essentials Methi Hair Growth Mask
|₹695.00
|mCaffeine Coffee Hair Mask for Hair Fall Control
|₹599.00
|WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Mask For Dandruff/Hair Growth/Hair Fall
|₹499.00
|Richfeel Brahmi Intensive Repair Hair Pack
|₹599.00
|Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Mask, Ideal for Hair Fall Control
|₹250.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.