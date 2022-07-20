Hair packs for hair fall: Best ones strengthen hair and stimulate roots 

Hair fall is a problem that plagues almost all of us some time or the other in our lifetime. Stress and nutrient deficiency are the two most important and frequently cited reasons for hair fall. There are, however, many ways in which we can tackle the issue. Some will insist oil is the best solution. Others will insist changing one's shampoo is a good idea to reduce hair fall. Yet others will insist that taking to dietary supplements will help one contain the issue of hair fall.

No many would know that hair masks or packs are yet another way to tackle hair fall. Masks work in multiple ways - they strengthen hair and stimulate roots, give natural ingredients to hair and roots and prevent breakage.

If you are keen on such products and want to try hair masks for dealing with hair fall, then Amazon is a right place to begin one's search. We have curated a list which will help you pick the right products.

Khadi Essentials Methi Hair Growth Mask

This hair mask is particularly useful against dry, damaged, frizzy hair and hair fall control. This is a no-fuss and easy-to-use hair mask loaded with multitudes of bio-actives and secrets from Ayurveda. It also provides deep moisturisation to your hair and scalp. It hydrates not just the length of the hair, instead it targets the foreground for hair health - the scalp. It also prevents split-ends, one of the key reasons for breakage and fall. It is loaded with multi-vitamins like A, K and C and helps treat dry dandruff, dry and itchy scalp.