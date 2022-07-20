Story Saved
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Hair packs for hair fall: Best ones strengthen hair and stimulate roots 

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 20, 2022 17:11 IST
Summary:

Hair packs and masks are one of the ways with which one can prevent hair fall. They also strengthen hair and roots.  

Hair masks help prevent hair fall by strengthening hair. 

Hair fall is a problem that plagues almost all of us some time or the other in our lifetime. Stress and nutrient deficiency are the two most important and frequently cited reasons for hair fall. There are, however, many ways in which we can tackle the issue. Some will insist oil is the best solution. Others will insist changing one's shampoo is a good idea to reduce hair fall. Yet others will insist that taking to dietary supplements will help one contain the issue of hair fall.

No many would know that hair masks or packs are yet another way to tackle hair fall. Masks work in multiple ways - they strengthen hair and stimulate roots, give natural ingredients to hair and roots and prevent breakage.

If you are keen on such products and want to try hair masks for dealing with hair fall, then Amazon is a right place to begin one's search. We have curated a list which will help you pick the right products.

Khadi Essentials Methi Hair Growth Mask

This hair mask is particularly useful against dry, damaged, frizzy hair and hair fall control. This is a no-fuss and easy-to-use hair mask loaded with multitudes of bio-actives and secrets from Ayurveda. It also provides deep moisturisation to your hair and scalp. It hydrates not just the length of the hair, instead it targets the foreground for hair health - the scalp. It also prevents split-ends, one of the key reasons for breakage and fall. It is loaded with multi-vitamins like A, K and C and helps treat dry dandruff, dry and itchy scalp.

Khadi Essentials Methi Hair Growth Mask with For Dry, Damaged, Frizzy Hair And Hair Fall Control With Frankincense, Vetiver Essential Oil, 100gm SLS Paraben Free
445 695
mCaffeine Coffee Hair Mask for Hair Fall Control

This product is especially designed for hair fall control, gives stronger hair, has strengthening and nourishing qualities, prevents hair breakage and promotes hair growth. It also prevents hair fall and breakage. The regular use of coffee hair mask gives 10 times stronger hair over time. It leaves the hair with a mild cooling sensation and exudes the aroma of freshly roasted coffee. It also prevents hair breakage and strengthens it. Coffee is a rich source of caffeine. Caffeine stimulates and energizes hair roots and promotes hair growth.

mCaffeine Coffee Hair Mask for Hair Fall Control | Nourishes and Controls Frizz with Protein Trio and Pro-Vitamin B5 | For Strong & Shiny Hair | SLS and Paraben Free | 200ml
539 599
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Mask For Dandruff/Hair Growth/Hair Fall

This product is designed for the following issues - frizz control, smoothening, conditioning, pH balance, split ends repair, shining, breakage and hair fall control. It contains Black Seed Oil, Watercress, Saw Palmetto Oil and Indian Cress. Black Seed Oil is rich in essential fatty acids that help add smoothness and shine to strands. Watercress has antioxidants and is a conditioning active that helps to improve hair texture. Indian Cress is rich in vitamin C that strengthens the strands and prevents breakage. Saw Palmetto Oil has nutrients and fatty acids that prevent breakage and strengthens the strands from inside.

WOW Skin Science onion hair mask for Dandruff/Hair Growth/Hair Fall/ Hair Regrowth - 200ml
329 499
Richfeel Brahmi Intensive Repair Hair Pack

This pack helps control hair fall, treats damage, split ends and breakage and provides deep conditioning. This mask helps nourish, revitalise and strengthen the hair follicles and scalp, fights hair fall and accelerates hair growth, leaving hair visibly stronger and healthier. It comes enriched with Brahmi which helps provide strength and nourishment through the scalp, strengthening the blood vessels. The alkaloids in Brahmi bind to the proteins in the hair shaft producing stronger and thicker hair. It moisturises hair, treats damage, split ends and breakage.

Richfeel Brahmi Intensive Repair Hair Pack | Controls Hair Fall | Treats Damage, Split Ends and Breakage | Deep Conditioning |Trichologist Formulated | 500g
451 599
Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Mask, Ideal for Hair Fall Control

This mask is all about prevent anti-hair fall while strengthening, conditioning and moisturizing the hair and roots. This product contains Onion oil, which is well known for working on the roots of hair, strengthening them and reducing hair fall. This oil not only reduces hair fall, but it also restores lost nutrients, repairing already damaged hair.

Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Mask, Ideal for Hair Fall Control, 175g | Hair Nourishment, Hairfall control
172 250
Price of hair masks for hair fall at a glance:

ProductPrice
Khadi Essentials Methi Hair Growth Mask 695.00
mCaffeine Coffee Hair Mask for Hair Fall Control 599.00
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Mask For Dandruff/Hair Growth/Hair Fall 499.00
Richfeel Brahmi Intensive Repair Hair Pack 599.00
Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Mask, Ideal for Hair Fall Control 250.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

