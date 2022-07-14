Hair removal cream for men: A painless and quick way to get rid of hair 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If you're a man who is looking for a painless alternative to waxing, then hair removal cream for men is what you should check out. Specially formulated for men, getting rid of body hair will be a quick affair with these formulations. They are easy to use, don't consume much time and help men flaunt a well-groomed look in no time. The best part is these creams can be used on a number of body parts like chest, back, legs, underarms, arms etc to remove even the tiny strand of hair effectively. They also moisturise the skin and has a soothing effect on it, making it feel soft and smooth. What's more is you don't have to worry even if you have thick and coarse hair, as the creams are super effective.
If you're interested in taking a look at our curated options, then scroll through our list below.
Veet Hair Removal Cream
This hair removal cream for men helps in getting rid of smallest of hairs in a quick and painless manner. You can use it on chest, back, shoulders and arms region to flaunt that well-groomed look. It is available in two variants - one for sensitive skin and one for normal skin. Besides, one needs not worry about getting nicks, or cuts, as this one is absolutely safe to use.
The Man Company Hair Removal Cream
It has been dermatologically tested and is infused with the goodness of turmeric and charcoal. It can be applied on chest, arms, legs and back region to get rid of hair effectively and seamlessly. It is easy to use and doesn't take much time as well; just five to 10 minutes flat. Besides, it moisturises the skin and has a soothing effect on it.
Nair Men Hair Removal Body Cream
This hair removal body cream is suitable for all skin types. It can be used on back, chest, arms and legs to get rid of even the smallest of hair. You will experience smooth and soft skin after using this cream every time. Even if your hair is thick and coarse, this formulation will be effective in removing ever strand sans any hassle.
Vi-John Combo Of Master Stroke Hair Removal Cream
This hair removal cream for men is suitable for all skin types. It softens the skin, moisturises it and deeply nourishes it as well. It can be used on arms, legs and underarms to get rid of hair gently and painlessly. Available in a pack of three, this dermatologically tested formulation is enriched with Olive oil to leave your skin soft and smooth post every use.
FURR Natural Hair Removal Cream
This hair removal cream come enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil, Honey and vitamin E. It is known to keep skin hydrated and moisturised. It is to be used on legs and is rich in anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and soothing properties. The Turmeric present in it stimulates blood circulation that further boosts skin's natural glow. Besides, it is suitable for all skin types.
