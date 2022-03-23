Hair removal creams for men: Try these to get rid of unwanted growth, top picks

Want to get a well-groomed and squeaky clean look from the comfort of your home in no time? Then try using a hair removal cream for men which helps remove unwanted hair from different parts of the body without inflicting pain. These formulations are simple to use and are available on Amazon. To help you choose better, we have shortlisted some of them in our list below. Some of the formulations penetrate deep into the skin to weaken the hair roots. They help in slowing down the hair growth, and result in soft and nourished skin too. Besides, you don’t have to worry about acquiring any nicks or cuts in the process of using these creams.

Made from natural extracts, they are safe to use and help provide you with instant results. Needless to say, you can customise the experience as per your needs. So, now from facial hair to hair on chest, legs and arms, you can say goodbye to unwanted hair growth quickly with the help of these formulations. Interested in checking out the products and reading about their interesting features? Then scroll down through the list right away.

B07W8XYT7P

This hair removal cream for men comes in packs of one and three. With this, you can remove unwanted hair growth from any part of the body. It is available in two variants - one for sensitive skin and the other one for normal skin. It helps one get a clean and well-groomed look any time from the comfort of one’s home. In addition, it is one of the painless ways to remove hair and one doesn’t even have to worry about nicks and cuts in the process of hair removal.

B07HM5PRF7

This hair removal cream is dermatologically tested and helps make one’s skin soft and smooth. It can be used to remove hair from arms, legs, underarms and private parts. Besides, it comes in different variants containing different ingredients. However, for the discussion we have taken the one which comes enriched with the goodness of Olive oil and Argan oil. It has been specially formulated with natural fragrances that helps prevent malodour post use.

B07CQM62K3

This hair removal cream is suitable for combination skin type. It is formulated with pro-skin active ingredients like Papain and Narcissus tazetta bulb extract that help penetrate the skin to weaken the hair roots. It helps slow down the hair growth and further nourishes and softens the skin. Besides, it doesn’t contain paraben and mineral oil.

B07YBGLSMY

This hair removal cream comes in a 100 gm packaging. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in removing hair from any part of the body - facial hair, hair on arms, legs, chest etc - seamlessly and painlessly. Besides, this cream penetrates to the level of the hair follicle sac and restricts the growth of body hair in just 10 to 12 weeks. It has been formulated using natural and plant-based extracts.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON