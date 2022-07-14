Hair spray for women makes hairstyling easy and improves overall appearance

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Hair sprays are a blessing. Those who use them will concur by it. And those who are yet to try it will soon agree and swear by them. If you are someone who wants impeccable hairdo but struggle to manage your hair, then these formulations can be your quick fix to unmanageable tresses. Besides keeping every strand of hair in place, hair sprays also make hair look more voluminous, shiny and smooth. The softness of your hair locks will be almost palpable. And we all know how impromptu google or zoom meets make us scramble to get hair in order. Well, if you have a hair spray handy, then styling hair would be a cakewalk.
So, to look smart and well-groomed at all times, take a look at hair spray options in our list below. Mostly all of them suit all hair types and are supremely effective in taming frizzy hair.
Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Sparkler Shine Hair Spray
Enhance the appearance of your hair locks with this spray that will lend them shine and gloss. It helps in conditioning your hair, resulting in soft and smooth hair. It also tames frizzy hair and helps make detangling hair an easy task. A unisex formulation, you will love the effect it will have on your hair. It also helps in styling of hair.
Gatsby Set & Keep Hair Spray
Suitable for all hair types, this spray has a long-lasting effect. It even comes with a UV ray protector that will help in preventing any damage to hair. The fine quality mist produced by the spray will evenly coat hair and hold the strands in place. Especially good in humid weather, it will make hair a lot more manageable. Styling hair will be absolutely fun with this hair spray.
Anveya Curls Hair Mist Spray
Got curly hair that needs some managing? Then this hair mist spray will definitely come in handy. It helps in nourishing the curls and makes detangling them super easy. It contains a blend of wheat amino acids, soy amino acids that promote elasticity and strength of hair. It also repairs damaged hair and adds sheen in the strands. Besides, your hair will appear more voluminous after using it.
ClubBeauty Nova Gold Super Hold Hair Spray
This hair spray is suitable for all hair types. It is free from paraben and is an unscented formulation. It softens the strands, smoothens them and adds shine to them. Making different hairdos will be super easy with this hair spray. The best part is this hair spray is non-sticky and has long-lasting effect. It comes in a chic packaging.
Tru Naturelle Nourish & Shine Dual Care Hair Spray
This hair spray is suitable for normal hair type and helps tame frizzy hair. It nourishes and moisturises the strands and make them appear lustrous. Infused with Hibiscus scent, this one is made from the goodness of 17 amino acid complex and nine nourishing ingredients. It boosts hair moisture and growth. Besides, it is super easy to use. It is also dermatologically tested.
|Hair spray for women
|Price
Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Sparkler Shine Hair Spray
|₹1,000.00
|Gatsby Set & Keep Hair Spray
|₹110.00
Anveya Curls Hair Mist Spray
|₹795.00
|ClubBeauty Nova Gold Super Hold Hair Spray
|₹499.00
|Tru Naturelle Nourish & Shine Dual Care Hair Spray
|₹449.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.