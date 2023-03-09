Haldi Chandan face packs are what you need to get glowing skin

Skincare is an art. You need to be thoughtful, do your research and understand the needs of your skin type to be able to do justice to your skin. While it is important to eat right to keep skin health in check, external ways like applying a face pack also has its own set of benefits. We all have been bemused to see the influx of skincare products infused with a number of relatively new ingredients like ceramides, peptides, niacinamide and so on. If all of that is too confusing for you and you want instant results, then let us be clear on this that nothing can beat the goodness of Haldi and Chandan. These two natural ingredients can work wonders for your skin. From brightening your skin tone, improving skin texture, keeping ageing signs at bay to boosting elasticity, you will be able to feel the difference in the quality of your skin in no time.

We have rounded up some Haldi and Chandan face packs that your skin will thank you for. Scroll on to take a look at their benefits.



Khadi Rishikesh Ayurvedic Haldi Chandan Face Pack

This face pack is an Ayurvedic formulation that comes infused with the goodness of Haldi and Chandan. It will help in lightening and brightening the complexion of the skin and, at the same time, helps in combating skin woes like blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, spot marks and blemishes. it will also aid in making the skin tone even. It also promotes blood circulation.