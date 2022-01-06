Hand sanitisers are a perfect weapon to win fight against Covid-19

With a surge in Omicron cases, people have once again started to be more cautious with a renewed commitment to win this fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the major weapons to win the fight against this deadly pandemic are hand sanitisers. A fail-safe and trusted option, we have learnt the importance of using the hand sanitisers over time and come to appreciate it too.While it will be take more time for this pandemic to go away completely from our lives, it is only obvious that we can't put our work and personal commitments at the backseat for too long. Even the medical fraternity and the government suggests that we move out when necessary but with utmost precautions. Since most of us are on the move, we have rounded up a few options of hand santisers that come in pack of four, six, 10 and so on. They are pocket-friendly, travel-friendly and very effective in killing germs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scroll through the list below and take a look at the travel-friendly options that we have picked for you. We can win this fight against the pandemic if we do not let the virus enter our bodies. So, santise your hands, mask up and be safe! 1. Zermero Advance WHO recommended 80% Alcohol based Gel Hand Sanitizer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This alcohol-based sanitiser, containing 80% of ethanol alcohol, kills 99.9% of germs effectively. Enriched with Aloe Vera and glycerin, this formulation also keeps your hands moisturised at all times besides protecting you from germs. It is suitable for every skin type and has a fragrance akin to that of lemon which lingers on and keeps you refreshed. These 2 ml sachets comes in a pack of 240 and are just super amazing to use. 2. Cipla Ciphands Antiseptic Instant Protection Hand Sanitizer Gel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Give your hands 24x7 protection with this rinse-free, soap-free sanitizer. It is non-sticky and kills 99.9% of germs in one go. It is pocket-friendly too and, therefore, convenient to use when on the move. It sanitizes hands without drying them up. Instead, it keeps hands feeling soft and moisturized. This pack of 10 consists of 100 ml bottles each.3. Amazon Brand - Solimo Hand Sanitizer Gel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This sanitizer contains 80% of alcohol and give your hands the protection they deserve by killing germs effectively. Formulated with the goodness of lemon oil, Aloe Vera and vitamin E, this hand sanitiser is a non-sticky formulation and is gentle on hands too. It comes in a pack of six containing 100 ml bottles each.4. Herbatol Plus Pocket Hand Sanitizer Bottle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These 100 ml bottles of hand sanitiser comes in a pack of five. They contain 70% alcohol and give 99% protection from germs. It is infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera and glycerin. The best part is it does not cause hands to dry. It is devoid of parabens, SLS and other harmful chemicals. 5. Corsafe Advance CHG Hand Rub Mist, 70% Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This hand sanitiser contains 70% alcohol and gives instant protection from 99.9% of germs. It comes in a pack of four containing 100 ml bottles each, therefore making it travel-friendly. A medical-grade sanitiser, this formulation also contains vitamin E, which helps in keeping the skin soft and supple. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON