Have these essentials made it to your makeup products list yet? Check out here

There are some makeup products which qualify for the tag ‘makeup essentials’ because they help one look better without doing much. For instance, mascara, kajal, eyeshadow palette, concealer and a day cream are just some of the things that we are going to talk about in this piece. Almost every woman swears by these products and this explains why you will invariably find them in travel bag.



How you like to do makeup and what products you use while doing it defines a lot about you. It is reflective of your taste and an extension of your personality. Therefore, it becomes important that the products you include in your makeup kit are of high quality and trusted.



To help you pick some of the essentials for your makeup kit, we have drawn up a list for your perusal. This makeup product list is likely to come in handy if you love makeup, or are an enthusiast. Take a look and here's wishing you ‘happy shopping’.





1. Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Waterproof

B0079Z0AMM

This mascara from Maybelline is waterproof and climate proof. It gives 75% curled effect to your lashes and lasts three time longer. It is ophthalmologist tested and is suitable to wear all day long, even if you are someone who wears contact lenses. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single glide. The ergonomic curved brush lifts lashes for up to 36 hours. It will make your eyes look attractive and is also smudge-proof.



2. Swiss Beauty Professional Liquid Concealer

B07WTM9SFJ

It is dermatologically tested and is non-comedogenic (does not block pores). It contains no oil or wax, and gives your skin a natural-looking feel. It has a translucent base and effectively conceals your dark spots, pigmentation, dark circles, blemishes and more. Available in quite a few shades to cater to every skin shade, this formulation is fragrance-free. It is a ultra lightweight solution that is proven to make your skin look glowy and attractive.



3. Lakme 9 to 5 CC Cream Mini

B01BBNF6C6

This moisturizer is more suitable for those who have a dry skin. It helps brighten up your skin complexion and hide the dark spots. It contains SPF 30 which will give your skin extra protection from the harmful rays of the sun. Besides working on giving you an even skin tone, it nourishes and hydrates your skin very well.



4. URBANMAC Nude and Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette combo

B08ZDD9NRK

This combo pack of eyeshadow palette will help you ace every diva look. It features 18 versatile shades which are daring, striking, vibrant, fun and classy. All the shades blend easily into skin are of very fine quality. They are highly pigmented colours and are also long-lasting. Besides, they are easy to apply and will help you make a fashion statement on the move.



5. SUGAR Cosmetics Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal

B093H9RF9F

This kajal with a matte finish type is available in many colours. It is smudge-proof, waterproof and glides very smoothly. The design of the pencil is ergonomic and hence easy to apply. All the shades are richly pigmented and come with the promise of making your eyes stand out. It is suitable for all skin types and is paraben free.



