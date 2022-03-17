Health drink powders are excellent for kids' nutritional needs, see options

Childhood is the stage when it is important to ensure your child is getting the right and adequate nutrition. To ensure they get both nutrition and enjoy it at the same time, one can opt for health and nutrition drink powders. They pack in essential vitamins and minerals and offer numerous health benefits. Amazon has a slew of such drinks available on its platform.

We have curated a list of such drinks for your convenience. From promoting bone health, immunity to supporting normal cognitive functioning, these health drink powders can prove excellent for your child’s growth. Some of the listed products have been clinically proven to improve your child’s height, make them strong and sharp.

Besides, these drink powders also have a good shelf life. Keen on buying one of these to tick in the checkbox of your child’s nutritional needs? Then scroll down through the list.

B07FS7C7B8

This health drink powder is a vegetarian formulation. Enriched with eight immunity nutrients namely vitamins A, B12, C and D, Zinc, Iron, Copper and Selenium, this drink also has Phosphorus, which is the building block for normal bone development and proteins. It supports normal cognitive functions and is the beck pick for nutritional needs.

B006QQRLAY

This vegetarian formulation comes loaded with nutrients that help support immunity. It has been clinically proven that this drink helps in improving five signs of growth; it helps in making kids grow taller, stronger and sharper. Besides, it is also delicious in taste.

B00J3QHWJE

This health drink powder is a vegetarian formulation and offers numerous health benefits. It protects you from excessive cell damage caused due to oxidative stress. Also, for optimal bone and muscle health, this drink powder makes for a good choice. This pack has a maximum shelf life of 12 months.

B08GSNZVBR

This chocolate-flavoured health drink powder is vegetarian. It can be given to children aged three and above. For them, it helps boost their brain development, growth and immunity. It offers the highest DHA (an omega-3 fatty acid) which helps take care of children’s nutritional needs. It has reduced sugar content and is a rich source of Calcium, vitamin D, Phosphorous and Magnesium that help in promoting growth.

B00IFWDZHA

This health and nutrition drink powder helps promote growth in kids. Available in premium chocolate flavour, this vegetarian formulation provides complete and balanced nutrition. It has been clinically proven that this drink can help increase height and weight of those who consume it on a regular basis. Besides, it helps in boosting natural immunity and brain development.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON