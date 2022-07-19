Story Saved
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Health drinks for adults: Keep energy levels high through the day

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Jul 19, 2022 21:02 IST
Summary:

Health drinks are a rich source of protein, calcium, essential nutrients and more. Read on to know more about them.

Health drinks are nutritious and delicious too.

Keeping our health in check and making sure enough nutrition is being provided to our body is paramount to stay active in life. If you feel you're struggling to get enough nutrition from your regular meals, then you must try out some health drinks available online. They provide a rich source of calcium, electrolytes, vitamins, among other things, and help replenish your energy levels. They provide a boost to your health and contribute to building your stamina over time. Besides, some of the drinks also improve your immunity, digestion and not to forget, these also keep your body hydrated.

There are many flavours available in health drinks for adults. If you're in need of some options, then our list below will definitely come in handy. Our picks listed below come enriched with the goodness of millets and nuts, and are also devoid of preservatives. Scroll down to take a look.

Beet O Malt+ Health Mix
This health drink is a vegetarian formulation and comes infused with a refreshing taste. It is delicious and nutritious drink that helps boost one's energy levels. Besides, it is free from preservatives and white sugar. It is made from ingredients like beetroot, country sugar, almonds, cashew, dry ginger, cardamom and licorice. It is rich in folic acid and is good for both children and adults.

Beet O Malt+ Health Mix | 250 gms | Beetroot Sukku malt |100% Natural Health Drink (No added preservatives) | No White Sugar
300
Milacto Instant Health Drink
This health drink comes in the form of powder. It is a vegetarian formulation and is 100% free from gluten. Enriched with the goodness of 100% natural millets and nuts, this one is available in chocolaty flavour. It has been lab tested and is very nutritious too. The plus point is it is free from preservatives.

Milacto Instant Health Drink, (Chocolaty, 300 GM)
47% off
210 399
Manna iStrong Health Drink Mix
This health drink is rich in iron, vitamins C, B9 and B12. If you're suffering from anaemia, then this drink will help prove to be beneficial. It also fulfils protein and calcium needs. Available in caramel flavour, this is just what an adult needs - delicious and nutritious. Besides, it is made using natural sweetener called stevia. You will simply love this drink.

Manna iStrong | Caramel 200g | Clinically Proven to Tackle Anemia in 90 Days | Iron Fortified Women’s Health Drink Mix | Iron Supplement | Natural Multigrain Energy Drink 200g (Pack of 1)
1% off
138 139
The Wise Food Co Chocolate Health Drink
This 100% natural and instant health drink is a rich source of protein, calcium, dietary dibre and other nutrients. A great and healthy natural supplement, it is free from refined sugar, chemicals, added flavours and added preservatives. It can be consumed by both adults as well as kids. The goodness of cereals, millets, pulses and nuts present in this will prove beneficial for the health of adults.

The Wise Food Co Wholesome Morning Instant Chocolate Health Drink Mix | Boosts energy & strength | Millets + Cereals + Pulses + Nuts | For Kids/Adults | No milk solids | No Chemicals | No Refined Sugar
14% off
309 359
The Great Banyan Multigrain Choco Malt Health Drink
The Great Banyan Multigrain Choco Malt 100% Natural Homemade Health Drink for Kids & Adults- 300g
299
Price of health drinks for adults at a glance:

 Health drinks for adultsPrice
 Beet O Malt+ Health Mix  300.00 
 Milacto Instant Health Drink  399.00
 Manna iStrong Health Drink Mix  139.00
 The Wise Food Co Wholesome Morning Instant Chocolate Health Drink  359.00
 The Great Banyan Multigrain Choco Malt Health Drink  299.00 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

