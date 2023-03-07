Honey face wash will make your skin feel supple, fresh and charged up

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We don't need a skincare enthusiast or influencer to tell us that honey is good for our skin. This is something that we can easily gauge from the moisturising properties of honey. In most homemade DIY beauty recipes, we introduce a little bit of honey for nourishing and hydrating effect. The results of this wonderful ingredient are known to us all. From keeping our skin supple, keeping ageing signs at bay, making skin buttery soft to lending it radiance and glow, honey in skincare essentials can indeed be the game-changer you're looking for. Hence, it is a good idea to opt for honey face washes. Suitable for all skin types, such formulations will help you kickstart the day in the right manner feeling all perked up.
We have listed some face washes below that have honey present in them. They will be gentle on your skin and have a calming and soothing effect as well. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.
Mamaearth Honey Malai Face Wash with Honey & Malai For Nourishing Glow - 100 ml
This face wash from Mamaearth comes infused with the goodness of honey and malai. It lends skin a natural glow and a burst of energy and freshness. Apart from gently cleansing the skin of dirt, oil and sebum, this formulation deeply nourishes the skin and makes it radiant too. It is safe for all skin types and is devoid of toxins.
Good Vibes Honey Moisturizing Foaming Face Wash
This is a foaming face wash that comes enriched with the goodness of honey in it. It helps in keeping skin deeply moisturised and nourished. It all purifies the skin and flushes out toxins from it. It is suitable for all skin types and the pleasant scent of the face wash leaves skin feeling hydrated and radiant. It has not been tested on animals and is free from cruelty as well.
St. D'Vence 100% Natural Moroccan Argan Oil & Organic Honey Face Wash
This face wash is made from 100% pure Argan oil (sourced from Morocco), honey, vitamin E and Aloe vera. It balances sebum production, breaks dead skin cells and slows down the ageing process. The raw honey present in it nourishes the skin cells and makes skin feel healthy and supple after every wash. Gentle on skin and free from chemicals and fragrance, this one will fight dehydration and keep your skin wrinkle-free.
vilvah STORE Women's Honey Face Wash
This face wash is made using raw forest honey that is rich in antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties. It helps in keeping skin deeply moisturizes and promotes natural glowing skin. It also cleanses the pores and reduces inflammation and skin irritation. The goodness of vitamin C in it helps in keeping skin tight and toned. And the Glycolic acid comes packed with exfoliating properties that give skin a squeaky clean look.
Khadi Mauri Herbal Honey Face Wash
This face wash comes in the form of gel and is a chemical-free formulation. A herbal Ayurvedic formulation, this one comes infused with the goodness of natural extracts, it deep cleanses the skin, ends radiance and glow to skin, unclog the pores and leaves the skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated from deep within. The goodness of honey, loaded with antioxidants, will help you age like a fine wine.
|Product
|Price
|Mamaearth Honey Malai Face Wash with Honey & Malai For Nourishing Glow - 100 ml
|₹ 232
|Good Vibes Honey Moisturizing Foaming Face Wash, 150 ml | Soothing, Hydrating, Lightening, Face Cleanser For All Skin Types | Adds Glow & Helps Brighten Skin Tone | No Parabens, No Mineral Oil
|₹ 248
|St. D'Vence 100% Natural Moroccan Argan Oil & Organic Honey Face Wash for Men & Women with Aloe Vera Gel & Vitamin E | Dry Skin | Paraben & Sulphate Free | Moisturizing, Hydrating & Softening, 150 ml, Pack of 1
|₹ 239
|vilvah STORE Women's Honey Face Wash Moisture and Natural Glow to the Skin Enriched with Blackberry and Papaya Extract Paraben-Free for Normal to Oily & Acne Prone Skin (Honey Fix) 100ml
|₹ 440
|Khadi Mauri Herbal Honey Face Wash - Infused with Antioxidants for Glowing Skin - Enriched with Aloe Vera & Cinnamon - 210 ML
|₹ 195
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.