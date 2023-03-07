Honey face wash will make your skin feel supple, fresh and charged up

We don't need a skincare enthusiast or influencer to tell us that honey is good for our skin. This is something that we can easily gauge from the moisturising properties of honey. In most homemade DIY beauty recipes, we introduce a little bit of honey for nourishing and hydrating effect. The results of this wonderful ingredient are known to us all. From keeping our skin supple, keeping ageing signs at bay, making skin buttery soft to lending it radiance and glow, honey in skincare essentials can indeed be the game-changer you're looking for. Hence, it is a good idea to opt for honey face washes. Suitable for all skin types, such formulations will help you kickstart the day in the right manner feeling all perked up.

We have listed some face washes below that have honey present in them. They will be gentle on your skin and have a calming and soothing effect as well. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.



Mamaearth Honey Malai Face Wash with Honey & Malai For Nourishing Glow - 100 ml

This face wash from Mamaearth comes infused with the goodness of honey and malai. It lends skin a natural glow and a burst of energy and freshness. Apart from gently cleansing the skin of dirt, oil and sebum, this formulation deeply nourishes the skin and makes it radiant too. It is safe for all skin types and is devoid of toxins.