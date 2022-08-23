Hot water bag for pain relief: One device you should keep at home at all times

Summary:
Hot water bottle for pain relief is very useful in alleviating pain from abdomen, lower back, shoulders and other body parts. Why must one keep it handy at all times? Because it provides instant relief and is super effective. The best part is these heating pads are ready to use within minutes. There are two kinds of heating pads available in the market. One is in which one has fill hot water from time to time and other one is the electric one which is relatively more convenient to use. Many women dealing with menstrual pain swear by the hot water bottle and it makes for one fine recommendation.
There are many options available online. To make your selection easy, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. They are all electric and hence super easy to use. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.
Coif Heating Bag
This heating bag helps in relieving muscle pain and especially comes in handy during periods. Easy and convenient to use, one can get instant relief using this in many situations. It comes with long heat retention ability and is absolutely safe to use. The best part is it gets ready to use within minutes. It comes in grey colour and you will love how effective it is.
Carent Premium Electric Hot Water Bag
This electric hot water bag is made from velvet material and is available in red colour. Super effective in treating sore muscles, cramps, stiff neck, lower back pain etc, this one stays hot for much longer. It is double ribbed on both sides that ensures fast transmission on heat without any slippage. It gets ready to use in an instant and contains no gel and additives; just pure distilled water.
Agaro Premium Electric Hot Water Bag
This premium electric hot water bag is made from polyvinyl chloride material and gets ready to use within minutes. Its maximum heating capacity is up to 70°C and it lasts up to 8 hours. It comes with a thermostat with auto cut-off at 70°C temperature. Available in grey colour, this bag is something that you will be thankful for. It is also leakproof.
Akshahantre Heating Bag
This heating bag is made from PVC fabric. It comes with a double insulation silicon heating system with 6 layered PVC fabric that can withstand static pressure up to 80 kg. The maximum heating capacity is up to 70°C and it lasts for a good up to 8 hours. Leakproof and safe to use, it comes with a thermostat with auto cut-off at 70°C temperature.
Wroxty Heating Pad
This heating pad is available in grey colour. It is the best, easy to use and convenient way to reduce pain in the shoulder, lower back, arms, knee, abdomen and more such body parts. The pad is made from super soft and skin-friendly material. Besides, it comes with an auto cut off feature. It can also come in handy when women are suffering from period cramps.
|Hot water bag for pain relief
|Price
|Coif Heating Bag
|₹1,240.00
|Carent Premium Electric Hot Water Bag
|₹999.00
|Agaro Premium Electric Hot Water Bag
|₹1,699.00
|Akshahantre Heating Bag
|₹999.00
|Wroxty Heating Pad
|₹899.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.