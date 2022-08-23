Hot water bag for pain relief: One device you should keep at home at all times

Hot water bottle for pain relief is very useful in alleviating pain from abdomen, lower back, shoulders and other body parts. Why must one keep it handy at all times? Because it provides instant relief and is super effective. The best part is these heating pads are ready to use within minutes. There are two kinds of heating pads available in the market. One is in which one has fill hot water from time to time and other one is the electric one which is relatively more convenient to use. Many women dealing with menstrual pain swear by the hot water bottle and it makes for one fine recommendation.

There are many options available online. To make your selection easy, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. They are all electric and hence super easy to use. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.

Coif Heating Bag

This heating bag helps in relieving muscle pain and especially comes in handy during periods. Easy and convenient to use, one can get instant relief using this in many situations. It comes with long heat retention ability and is absolutely safe to use. The best part is it gets ready to use within minutes. It comes in grey colour and you will love how effective it is.