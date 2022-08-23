Story Saved
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Hot water bag for pain relief: One device you should keep at home at all times

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 23, 2022 17:49 IST
Summary:

Hot water bag for pain relief proves useful in reducing pain from shoulders, lower back, abdomen, among other body parts.

product info
Hot water bag for pain relief is super easy to use and provides relief quickly.

Hot water bottle for pain relief is very useful in alleviating pain from abdomen, lower back, shoulders and other body parts. Why must one keep it handy at all times? Because it provides instant relief and is super effective. The best part is these heating pads are ready to use within minutes. There are two kinds of heating pads available in the market. One is in which one has fill hot water from time to time and other one is the electric one which is relatively more convenient to use. Many women dealing with menstrual pain swear by the hot water bottle and it makes for one fine recommendation.

There are many options available online. To make your selection easy, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. They are all electric and hence super easy to use. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.

Coif Heating Bag
This heating bag helps in relieving muscle pain and especially comes in handy during periods. Easy and convenient to use, one can get instant relief using this in many situations. It comes with long heat retention ability and is absolutely safe to use. The best part is it gets ready to use within minutes. It comes in grey colour and you will love how effective it is.

cellpic
Coif Heating Bag with Gel Hot Water Bags Heating Pad Electric for Back Pain Orthopedic Electric Heating Belt for Knee, Shoulder, Lumbar, Joints, Muscle, Leg, Wrist and Nack for Pain Relief-Heat Pouch
37% off 787 1,240
Buy now

Carent Premium Electric Hot Water Bag
This electric hot water bag is made from velvet material and is available in red colour. Super effective in treating sore muscles, cramps, stiff neck, lower back pain etc, this one stays hot for much longer. It is double ribbed on both sides that ensures fast transmission on heat without any slippage. It gets ready to use in an instant and contains no gel and additives; just pure distilled water.

cellpic
Carent eHWB1000 Premium Electric Hot Water Bag for pain relief Heating Bag Heating pad for relaxation Electric Heating Bag
55% off 449 999
Buy now

Agaro Premium Electric Hot Water Bag
This premium electric hot water bag is made from polyvinyl chloride material and gets ready to use within minutes. Its maximum heating capacity is up to 70°C and it lasts up to 8 hours. It comes with a thermostat with auto cut-off at 70°C temperature. Available in grey colour, this bag is something that you will be thankful for. It is also leakproof.

cellpic
AGARO HB381 Premium Electric Hot Water Bag with Double Insulation Silicon Heating system, 6 Layer PVC Fabric, Cloth Cover, Clip Charger (Grey)
47% off 899 1,699
Buy now

Akshahantre Heating Bag

This heating bag is made from PVC fabric. It comes with a double insulation silicon heating system with 6 layered PVC fabric that can withstand static pressure up to 80 kg. The maximum heating capacity is up to 70°C and it lasts for a good up to 8 hours. Leakproof and safe to use, it comes with a thermostat with auto cut-off at 70°C temperature.

cellpic
AKSHAHANTRE heating bag, hot water bags for pain relief, heating bag electric, Heating Pad-Heat Pouch Hot Water Bottle Bag, Electric Hot Water Bag,Heating Pad (Velvet Hot Bag) (Velvet Hot Bag)
70% off 299 999
Buy now

Wroxty Heating Pad
This heating pad is available in grey colour. It is the best, easy to use and convenient way to reduce pain in the shoulder, lower back, arms, knee, abdomen and more such body parts. The pad is made from super soft and skin-friendly material. Besides, it comes with an auto cut off feature. It can also come in handy when women are suffering from period cramps.

cellpic
WROXTY Heating Pad for Fast Pain Relief - Electric Heating Bag - Best Heating Pad for Joints, Muscle, Lower Back Pain and Cramps Relief (27 X 18 Cm)
26% off 669 899
Buy now

Price of hot water bag for pain relief at a glance:

Hot water bag for pain reliefPrice
 Coif Heating Bag 1,240.00
 Carent Premium Electric Hot Water Bag 999.00
 Agaro Premium Electric Hot Water Bag 1,699.00
 Akshahantre Heating Bag 999.00
 Wroxty Heating Pad 899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

